How to Get The Chicest Makeup Bag We’ve Ever Laid Eyes On For Free

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

It’s a new year, and we don’t know about you, but we’re looking to add fresh beauty brands to our collection. We recently discovered Merit Beauty, which launched in 2021, and has already set the tone in what the brand calls “minimalist beauty” (think: TikTok’s no-makeup makeup trend). They aren’t exaggerating about being minimalist, though. In fact, Merit’s lineup only consists of ten products: a foundation-concealer crossover, blush balm, bronzer balm, tinted lip oil, mascara, brow pomade, creamy lipstick, glow serum, highlighter and blending brush. Each of its products comes in the sleekest packaging and contains formulas that will give you a natural, dewy makeup look.

I personally first came across Merit in my social feeds. A post showing off the brand’s Signature Bag caught my eye, not because of the storage potential, but because I actually thought it was a handbag from a designer brand. I simply couldn’t keep my eyes off of it.

Here’s the thing: The Signature Bag isn’t a product you can purchase by itself on Merit’s site. You can actually score this super luxe, corduroy bag complimentary with your first purchase, no matter how big or small. I’ve never seen anything like it before. It’s the chicest makeup pouch I’ve ever seen and I just adore the knot design. Truly, it can be worn and styled as a show-stopping purse whenever you want it to.

To secure the bag—and flawless makeup looks—shop any of these incredible beauty products from Merit. We’ve included everything from a lengthening mascara that your friends will mistake for lash extensions to a tinted lip oil that’s near-identical to Clinique’s Black Honey. Or maybe take a peek at the brand’s newest additions, the Shade Slick Gelées.

You really have no excuse not to scoop something up from the brand so that you can, quite literally, secure the (Signature) bag. Plus, when you spend more than $40, shipping is free. Keep reading for my personal faves from Merit (Spoiler: there are a lot).

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara

Tint, lengthen and lift your lashes in a few swipes with the Clean Lash Mascara. The brush is designed with precision and curling power, while the formula won’t weigh down your lashes.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Signature Lip Lightweight Lipstick

The Signature Lip is lightweight and doesn’t leave your lips all cracked and dry. Even Cameron Diaz is a fan of the formula; she usually reaches for shades L’Avenue, Fashion and Cabo.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Flush Balm Cheek Color

If you’re looking for a blush that makes your skin look so dewy and sun-kissed, beeline straight to the Flush Balm. It’s light and long-lasting and doesn’t appear cakey like other powder blushes do. Choose my fave shade, Raspberry Beret, for the most stunning “faux sunburn” look, or check out the four newest shades: Fox, Après, Stockholm and Persimmon. Oh, and did I forget to mention that Hailey Bieber has worn it?

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Day Glow Highlighting Balm

I am thoroughly obsessed with the Day Glow highlighter. It’s not the type of shimmery look that powders provide, but more so an “I just drank six glasses of water and got eight full hours of sleep” healthy glow. I used Cava (a champagne hue) for the longest time until Bounce (a rose gold shade) became my go-to. It looks beautiful right above the Flush Balm on my cheeks, as well as on the bridge and tip of my nose and in the inner corners of my eyes—so basically anywhere and everywhere.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

The Minimalist Perfecting Complexion Stick

This sleek stick is a two-in-one foundation and concealer. It has light to medium buildable coverage that’s super lightweight and natural-looking. Pro tip: buy three shades darker than your regular foundation shade to get your new fave contour. The Minimalist has become my ride-or-die foundation since it’s just so easy to apply and blend.

Merit Beauty.

Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil

The Shade Slick Tinted Lip Oil gives you the benefits of both an oil and a light stain. The Sangria color has a smooth and glossy finish, but also a natural deep berry tint that resembles Clinique’s Black Honey tone. Enriched with rosehip oil, shea butter, grapeseed oil and jojoba oil, the formula leaves your lips moisturized and nourished. Trust me, I’ve tried it myself. I’ve also given the four new sheer Gelée shades a go and think I might even prefer them to the Classics.

Photo: Merit Beauty.

Brow 1980 Volumizing Pomade

Get the fluffy brows of your dreams with the help of this volumizing pomade. It won’t make your brows all hard and crispy thanks to the vitamin B5 that adds flexibility and fullness. I love that it doesn’t feel like I’m wearing anything on my brows when I swipe on this pomade. It’s that lightweight!