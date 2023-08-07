This $26 Volumizing Mascara Has Sold Out 5 Times & Rivals Lash Extensions

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you’ve experienced raccoon eyes or clumps for days, you could probably use a new mascara. Finding the perfect formula for your lashes is a tall order, but there’s an under-the-radar mascara you should know about.

Merit Beauty’s Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara tints, lengthens and lifts your lashes in a few swipes. Say goodbye to your process of applying 10 coats of product only to then experience immediate smudging. In fact, the brush is designed with precision and curling power at the top of mind. It volumizes your lashes without adding extra weight to them. This way, they look longer and lusher than ever.

“Ever since I started using Clean Lash mascara, I have been asked multiple times if I am wearing lash extensions!” raved one shopper. “I can even feel the tips of my lashes on my brows from the length I achieved with this product. It has become indispensable to me!”

Merit Beauty might be new to you, but it’s a clean luxury beauty brand that’s ready to take off. Its mascara launched in 2021 and has already sold out five times. Lucky for you, it’s back in stock and available to shop right this second. Put some pep in your step and add the Merit Beauty’s mascara to your cart ASAP before it sells out again.

We should start with the fact that this mascara has a tubing formula, which means it wraps around each lash evenly so that you don’t have to keep layering on product. This is important because you want your lashes to feel light and fluttery, instead of heavy and droopy. Tubing formulas are also smudge-proof, long-lasting and easier to wipe off at the end of the day.

Instead of clumping or flaking, this mascara separates and defines each one of your lashes with just the right amount of product in every swipe. Ingredients like fatty acids, olive oil esters and vitamin B5 are to thank for all the conditioning and strengthening. Plus, plant-derived rice bran wax lengthens. All of these ingredients, together, create a clean, vegan and cruelty-free formula that does everything good for your lashes.

“I’m so glad I found this beautiful gem!” wrote one shopper who gave the product a perfect rating. “This mascara is wonderful and its formula is smudge-proof and long-lasting! It keeps my lashes in place all day long. My lashes look long, separated and beautiful after using just one coat. Definitely a holy grail.”

What’s more, the long-lasting formula stays on your lashes, and on your lashes only, all day long.

“I’ve been on the hunt for a mascara that won’t leave black rings under my eyes and Merit’s Clean Lash works beautifully,” wrote another shopper. “It goes on thick with a quick application and stays put all day. What more could you want in a mascara?”

If we had to predict what’s to come in your 2023, we’re guessing it’s the Clean Lash Lengthening Mascara serving up natural-looking, yet long and defined lashes.

You should also know that Merit Beauty is providing free shipping on orders of more than $40, along with a complimentary Signature Bag with every first order. The chic knotted pouch is perfect for holding all of your beauty essentials, including, of course, the Clean Lash mascara.