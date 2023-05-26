TikTok Says This $10 Concealer Is a Dupe for It Cosmetics’ Cult-Fave Bye Bye Under Eye

There’s a good reason why It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye Full Coverage Concealer is so popular. OK, there are a few good reasons. It’s full coverage — but not cakey — and smoothes aging skin, hiding dark circles for up to 24 hours. It’s worth the price tag. But it’s still on the pricey side and folks have been trying to find a dupe for ages. One TikToker thinks she found the perfect It Cosmetics Bye Bye Under Eye dupe. Oh, and it’ll cost you just $10.

“When I fall in love with a high-end product, there’s a 99.9 percent chance I’m going to try to dupe it,” TikToker @lalaluvbeauty says in her video. She thinks she found it with CoverGirl’s new Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer. They’re both full coverage and waterproof with the promise to cover even the hint of dark under eyes. She tries one under each eye and is impressed with the coverage of both.

CoverGirl has 20 shades, and It Cosmetics has 24. CoverGirl is a bit more lightweight, while It Cosmetics’ concealer is a bit thicker. During the wear test, @lalaluvbeauty found both concealers stayed put through a holiday party in humid Florida temperatures. She couldn’t even tell the difference between the two.

Now, this being TikTok, commenters said they could see the difference. Many thought It Cosmetics still had better coverage, though some likes the natural look of CoverGirl’s concealer. One commenter said she would use both: CoverGirl for everyday and It Cosmetics for when she needs a heavier glam.

The general consensus? They’re both really good options — especially for aging skin. And considering CoverGirl’s Outlast Extreme Wear Concealer is just $10 at CVS, it’s pretty much a must-have in your beauty routine. Hurry before the rest of TikTok finds it and makes it sell out.