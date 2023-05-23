TikTok Swears These Under $12 Blushes Are Dupes For The Popular Dior Rosy Glow

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

I told you about my new favorite blush in early June, which just happens to be Kylie Jenner’s go-to, as well. Dior’s Rosy Glow Blush is that good. But it’s also $37, which just isn’t a do-able price for a lot of folks. That’s why this Dior Rosy Glow Blush dupe is going viral on TikTok. Makeup lovers are trying to find a similar mid-pink blush that evokes the same lit-from-within glow for less. Is this it? Well, yes and no. Allow me to explain.

TikToker @kellystrackofficial did the work for us, trying Dior Backstage Rosy Glow Blush against Cover Girl’s Cheekers blush ($5.79 at CVS). She applies one to each side and asks viewers if they see a difference. There is a difference between the two but on her fair skin, not very much. TikToker @shadesofpri spotted another dupe from Flower Beauty that’s just $11 in the shade Wild Rose.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. CVS is a STYLECASTER sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

FLOWER Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush- Wild Rose

The major difference between the two blushes (besides the price tag!) is that Dior’s features what the brand calls “Color Reviver” technology that reacts to the skin’s moisture level for a custom rosy color. This makes it great for a variety of skin tones because you’ll get a more customized color. You’re not getting that with the dupes, but according to TikTok, it doesn’t really matter since this Flower Beauty blush and Dior’s appears very similarly on the skin.

FLOWER Beauty Flower Pots Powder Blush $11.29 Buy Now

CoverGirl Cheekers Blush, Classic Pink 110

TikToker @kellystrackofficial picked up this CoverGirl cheekers blush in shade 108 pink candy, but this 110 classic pink shade is very similar. Build it up for extra color and save over $31 in the process.