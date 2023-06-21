Jason Wu Beauty Just Added New Products to Its Collection at Target—Including a Mascara That Gives Lashes ‘So Much Volume & Length’

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Renowned fashion designer Jason Wu is no stranger to Target collabs. In 2011, Wu dropped a limited-edition apparel collection for the retailer that sold out in less than twenty-four hours. Now, the runway maven has returned to the mass market retailer, but with something a bit different.

In January, Wu joined forces with NYX Professional Cosmetics founder Toni Ko to drop his bespoke (and this time, permanent) Jason Wu Beauty collection at Target, bringing his runway sensibility to the beauty arena—and at accessible price points to boot. “My brand is associated with the runway, which all requires makeup and hair looks. Beauty is such an important aspect of our industry and is vital in completing a runway look, so this just seemed like the natural next step for me,” Wu tells StyleCaster.

As a leading designer who has dressed the likes of Jessica Alba, Jamie King and Michelle Obama, it may come as a surprise to some that everything in Wu’s beauty collection is under $25, but both inclusivity and accessibility—while still capturing the Jason Wu brand DNA, of course—were top of priority for Wu and Ko in bringing the line to market. “When it comes to beauty, the market feels very over-saturated, so that prestige customer didn’t seem right for us. So many younger customers are fans of the brand but can’t necessarily buy Jason Wu clothing, and we thought it was important to reach that audience with this line, and Target has been the perfect partner for us in that regard,” he says.

While the collection offers a few skincare products, including the Saved By The Patch Pimple Patches ($11.99) and the Wu-Prime Nourishing Priming Oil ($15.99), Ko and Wu are committed to focusing on color cosmetics for the time being—especially nudes, underscored by an overarching “less is more” makeup approach. “The nude tones throughout the entire collection were chosen carefully for a “less is more” makeup concept. Nude is a major part of the Jason Wu brand DNA, which is why the shades extend to the products’ packaging. We wanted to be inclusive, so we expanded the nude range from pinkish nude to taupe and browns,” he explains.

From the elevated packaging to the premium formulas, Jason Wu’s beauty l ine has quickly become a popular mainstay at Target. And now just in time for fall and the holiday seasons, a few new products have been added into the mix. Scroll through below to shop some of the latest items from the collection or shop the entire line at Target here.

Honey Fluff Matte Lip Cream

During mid-August 2022, the Honey Fluff matte lip cream dropped in 10 new shades. Shoppers rave about the “moisturizing” formula and you can pick it up for just $11.99

Stay In Line Liner

Along with the Honey Fluff lip cream, 10 new shades of the Stay in Line liners also dropped. Each is infused with jojoba oil and grapeseed oil so they never feel dry upon application.

The Kitty Dual End Eyeliner

You truly get the best of both worlds with this two-sided eyeliner. Create a precise wing with the felt tip or go for a smokey eye with the pencil.

“The Kitty eyeliner intense black by Jason Wu Beauty is an absolute game changer!!” wrote one reviewer. “It makes winged eyeliner cat eyes so easy to apply! I also love that it comes with a regular liner to use for the under-eye. It is smudge-proof and lasts all day with no additional application needed.”

Hot Fluff Mascara

Get ready for thick, fluttery, volumized lashes when you use the Hot Fluff Mascara. There are two versions: one for volume and length and one for volume and curl. Both, however, are packed with jojoba oil, castor oil, biotin and vitamin E.

So far, shoppers are loving this mascara, giving it a 4.5-star rating at Target. “It honestly gives my lashes so much volume and length,” raved one five-star reviewer. “I have tried so many other mascaras but none of them have worked as well as this one. It’s not clumpy and works so good. I’ve always gotten compliments about my eyes but since I started using this I’ve received any more.”

Hot Fluff 3-in-1 Multi-Stick

Available in 14 truly universally-flattering hues, the Hot Fluff 3-in-1 Multi-Stick has become my new go-to (I adore the shade, Eclaire, pictured above), and the formula is creamy but dries down to a comfortable matte finish. The seven new shades—Souffle, Cherry Pie, Caramel Sundae, Pecan Pie, Nutmeg Spice, Strawberries & Cream and Sugar Cookie—are equally as creamy and stunning. My favorite part about the lipstick is that it’s designed to be used on your lips, eyes and cheeks, if you so desire, which really encapsulates Wu’s “less is more” approach.

“I’ve only used this for my lips so far, but love the finish it gives you,” wrote one shopper who gave the product a five-star rating. “A very natural look that’s almost a chapstick feel, but with a slightly matte lipstick finish. Looking forward to playing around with it for eyes and cheeks!

Flora 9 Eyeshadow Palette

Available in six different color stories, this compact yet versatile eyeshadow palette contains a complementary assortment of creamy mattes and reflective, fall-out-proof shimmers, allowing you to create multiple looks with just one product. Shop the palette in one of the three new shade extensions: Euphoria, Saguaro and Matte Suede.

“I have every expensive eye palette available, and this is truly the best of all,” wrote one shopper. “I decided to switch to all clean makeup products and luckily found this brand! It beats all the expensive clean products I have ever bought! I am so happy to have found this line. It’s all I use now. It’s amazing.”

Eyeshadow Palette $18.39 Buy Now

Highlighter Trio

We’re all for a gorgeous glimmer on the face and Jason Wu Beauty’s Highlighter Trio is the perfect palette to help you get glowing.

“This highlighting makeup palette offers some beautiful colors and does a wonderful job! The colors are not overly dramatic and they blend easily to your natural skin tone,” wrote one five-star reviewer.

Sunlight Bronzer Trio

Create a golden goddess makeup look with the help of the Sunlight Bronzer Trio. The three shades add a stunning touch of warmth to your complexion.

“Leaves my skin feeling great and looking as if the sun kissed my skin,” raved one shopper. “Beautiful colors that blend well. Great palette for any skin color! Glides on beautifully and stays put all day! Leaving me feeling radiant!”