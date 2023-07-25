Barbie, ‘Euphoria’ & More Halloween Makeup Trends to Try

Halloween 2023 is going to be huge. The last few years have been a little blah thanks to Covid-19 precautions. But this year, we’re vaccinated and ready to party. These Halloween makeup trends will help you get into the spirit and maybe even inspire your next TikTok transformation video. (And then go to bed at 10pm. Just me?)

Not surprisingly, most of the biggest Halloween makeup trends come straight from pop culture. This year’s most talked-about TV shows are blowing up on Instagram already. From the bold, glittery makeup on Euphoria to Chef Carmie from The Bear, to everyone’s new favorite — Barbie —, there’s truly something for everyone.

Classic movies always work too, such as The Joker, Clueless and Harry Potter, as well as Instagram and TikTok filters. There are so many fun options, you could do multiple different Halloween costumes with makeup. Check out some of our favorites, below, to get you started.

The Little Mermaid

One of the biggest movies of the year was The Little Mermaid and we’re still talking about Halle Bailey‘s gorgeous take on Ariel.

Barbie

Try the pretty, flirty, pink makeup looks Margot Robbie wears in the hit movie.

Nurse Ratched

The eyebrows, the red lips and the scowl are completely perfect in this tutorial and this amazing transformation.

Euphoria

The purple eyeshadow and dotted cut-crease (add gems!) scream Maddy from Euphoria in this cute costume.

Pennywise the Clown

This creepy costume is surprisingly easy with a little face paint.

Joe Exotic

This one takes a little more skills and time but how incredible is the finished product?

Harley Quinn

Badass Harley Quinn is almost a popular costume because it’s equal parts cute and creepy.

Ursula

The best part about doing an Ursula makeup costume is you only have paint your face purple—not your whole body. We love this tutorial and this amazing transformation.