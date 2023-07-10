Sephora Fans, Listen Up: Sephoria Is BACK with 50+ Brands

It’s back, people. Sephora’s massive beauty experience, Sephoria: House of Beauty, will return to NYC this September. The company promises it’s even bigger than last year, and will include access to all-new products, meet and greets from brand founders and influencers and, of course, all the Instagram opportunities over the two-day event. Basically, it sounds like heaven. And if you can’t get to NYC, don’t worry. There will be virtual events, too.

“We are beyond thrilled to introduce the latest iteration of SEPHORiA with our first-ever hybrid experience, including an in-person event in New York City,” said Jessica Stacey, SVP External Communications, Event & Experiential Marketing at Sephora. “Falling within our 25th Anniversary year in the U.S., this event marks an exciting milestone and serves as both a celebration of our past and a nod to our future, as well as a symbol of the remarkable benefits of being a cherished member of Sephora’s community.

“While we’re grateful for the return to an in-person experience, we also recognize the importance of making these events inclusive and broadly accessible to our global beauty community and will do so with free virtual components that are equally enriching. We can’t wait to debut our biggest event endeavor yet and deliver on an unforgettable beauty experience in partnership with many of the world’s best brands.”

Over the two-day event, you’ll be able to check out new products from brands including Tower28, Saie, Pat McGrath Labs, and Milk Makeup—just to name a few. The event in New York City will take place at Skylight at Essex Crossing on September 29 and 30, and the virtual experience will include an immersive, customizeable 3D gaming-like platform, which will open on September 29th.

Registration and ticketing for SEPHORiA: House of Beauty opens on July 18 for Sephora Rouge Members and for all others on July 20. There are two ticket tiers: Silver Key for $99 per session and Gold Key for $349 per session, with prices increasing to $119 and $369, respectively, on August 4. The swag bag for Silver is worth $500+ and Gold is $1,000+. If you’re going to be virtual, you can still grab a swag bag for $65 ($300+ value).

Head to the Sephoria website for more info. We’ll see you there!