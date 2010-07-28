Makeup Your Mood

As women, we are mysterious and complex creatures, and each day our moods can differ drastically. I always love to embrace my moods – whether good or bad – and play the role confidently by adding just a touch of makeup that suits the moment. It only takes one additional step on top of your basic face to help your mood-of-the moment shine.

If you’re feeling a bit angry or irritable, simply grab a black eyeliner pencil like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Forever Stay Eye Pencil in Deep Black and line the inside rim of the lids on top and bottom, then squeeze your eyes shut. You are left with a tough rock-n-roll smudge that will help you rock-on throughout your day no matter how pissed off you are.

If you are feeling in-love and whimsical, add a bit of extra shimmery highlight like Fresh Satin Luster Palette to the tops of the cheekbones for a soft and ethereal look. You will be glowingly happy-looking, and your face will match your mood.

If you’re feeling a bit flirty and mischievous, mascara is the way to go. Coat upper and lower lashes a few more times than usual with thickening mascara like MAC’s Studio Fix Lash Mascara in Black Fix for a full fringe of feisty lashes that you can bat at every cute guy you see.

If you’re feeling on top of your game and uber-confident, then just pull out that favorite red lipstick of yours and sweep on the power-booster in an instant. You will be heard all day long. So if loved ones, friends, family members or co-workers comment on your mood; whether it’s good or bad, simply smile and re-apply!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.