Makeup With Built-in Skin Care Benefits

Sometimes the struggle for perfect skin comes down to a battle between our dermatologist’s advice and our love of all things cosmetic—do we sacrifice the makeup and focus on skincare, or do we just continue to cover our blemishes with makeup (which may very well be the cause of them)?

Thankfully it’s 2015, and we have the technology to solve this quandary once and for all: put skincare into makeup! Why not care for your skin while also covering zits and making your cheeks rosy? An obvious problem solved. Check out the best skincare-makeup hybrids on the market.

Clinique makes it pretty clear what this foundation is capable of: redness reduction. Sure, foundation will always conceal redness by covering it with skin-colored goop. This foundation, however, goes deeper: it incorporates calming ingredients to reduce redness at the source, with probiotics and antioxidants to strengthen your skin as well. With SPF 15, this oil-free foundation is looking pretty smart.

(Clinique Redness Solutions Makeup, $27, Clinique.com)

Dr. Jart’s main gig is skincare—and good skincare at that—so we couldn’t be more pleased with the marriage of that with a tinted BB cream with SPF. This one boasts bio-peptide complex infused with white gold which gives your skin a collagen boost and provides anti-aging properties. Consider this a BB-serum-moisturizer hybrid.

(Dr. Jart+ Premium Beauty Balm SPF 45, $39, Sephora)

This liquid blush is a stain and a cream blush hybrid. The color self-adjusts, which makes it fairly flattering for most skin tones in the fair to medium range. You’re left with a rosy dewy glow on your cheeks on the outside, while the anti-aging serum ingredients firm, lift, and tone skin on the inside.

(Dr. Perricone MD No Blush Blush, $35, PerriconeMD.com)

Hourglass has always been the glow-harnessers of skin products, this skin tint being a great choice for people who need a moisture boost in their foundation routine. Hyaluronic acid is the top shelf ingredient for adding a boost of hydration in any skincare product, so the combo of a skin tint that’s hella hydrating is a winner to us.

(Hourglass Illusion Hyaluronic Skin Tint, $55, Hourglasscosmetics.com)

Who better to do BB creams that the OG creators, K-beauty brands? Missha is known for offering some of the best, with their M Signature Real Complete BB Cream being the all-star of the lot. This tinted BB cream is formulated with gingko water, a botanical complex and a specialized peptide complex to fight blemishes, hydrate your skin and fight wrinkles with antioxidants.

(M SIGNATURE REAL COMPLETE BB CREAM SPF25 PA++, $29, MisshaUS.com)

By Terry has a collection of popular lip treatment products, but what we love are these sheer lip colors that double as treatments. With a near-gel consistency, these lip treatments fill and plump up the wrinkles and lines in your lips for a more youthful pout while also intensely hydrating them. With 15 shades, you can make a whole wardrobe of colorful skincare.

(By Terry Hyaluronic Sheer Rouge, $36, SpaceNK.com)

Acne and foundation are rarely ever a good combo, unless you have Neutrogena’s SkinClearing foundation at hand. The formula contains salicylic acid which is a great OTC acne treatment medication that isn’t too harsh and drying for your skin. Since it’s oil-free, this foundation won’t aggravate your pores while it sweeps them clean of debris.

(Neutrogena SkinClearing Oil-free Makeup, $11.99, Neutrogena.com)

If the name doesn’t sound optimistic enough, Philosophy just combined one of its most popular products, its Hope In A Jar cream, with a foundation element in this a to z cream. The same skin-refining abilities of its namesake are now available with this moisturizer/primer/foundation/SPF combo, and we couldn’t love it more.

(Philosophy Hope In A Jar A to Z Cream, $39, Philosophy.com)