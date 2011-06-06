Makeup Video Tutorials

These days, the hottest thing in makeup is the rising crop of young makeup novices creating YouTube video tutorials showcasing how to get their looks. The videos range from girls demonstrating how to recreate the makeup seen in the latest Lady Gaga video to imitating hot off the runway makeup styles. Many of these videos are also a platform for beauty lovers to rate and demo their favorite brands and share some tips and tricks they have learned along the way. I think it is a fabulous forum to share information, so I too jumped on the bandwagon.

I just dropped two videos on YouTube that showcase how to achieve my famous 5 Minute Face. I braved the video camera sans makeup and went step by step to show you how I cover up my own skin imperfections, like melasma, in my Basic Face video. In my 5 Minute Face video, I go through each tip on achieving my universal look.

All of the products I use are listed in the video, and to find shades that work with your unique skin coloring you can download the Carmindy App to customize the look just for you. I actually had such a fun time doing it that I created many more looks on myself like Vacation Glow, Date Night, The Smoky Eye, Wedding and more. Keep an eye out for those because they will be coming soon!

Going to cosmetics counter to try and learn how to do makeup and getting suckered into buying hundreds of dollars worth of products you don’t need will soon be a thing of the past. You can now literally go through beauty school in the comfort of your own home by watching these videos and becoming your own savvy beauty expert.

