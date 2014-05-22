Makeup Tricks to Help You Look Younger

We all want to look older when we’re young,and then as we get older, we want to look younger. The answer to both desires is, of course, makeup. The right beauty choices can instantly take years off your face with minimal effort required.

Give cheeks a wakeup call.

Wake up your makeup by swapping out your powder blushes for creamed ones. “Cheeks will look more hydrated, healthy, and youthful,” says Kerry Cole, style director for BECCA Cosmetics.

Never skip the highlighter.

When skin is glowing, it appears more youthful. Add a bit of highlighter to the high points of your face to create definition and lift, suggests Cole.

Prime for action.

Unlike moisturizers, primers have the power to smooth and fill in fine lines and wrinkles, so always take that extra step and prime the skin before your foundation.

Embrace the tools of the trade.

Brushing on your foundation helps skin gently absorb liquid formulas, so you get an airbrushed flawless coverage without that cakey finish, says Cole.

Lift your eyes.

Easy ways to lift/open your eyes are to apply a light peach or pink, flesh-toned eye brightening pencil to the lower water line (inner rim of the eyes). “This instantly makes eyes look more awake and allows the whites of the eyes to look brighter and well rested. A sheer pearlescent, creamy pencil or cream eye shadow may also be applied the inner corners of the eyes, creating an uplifted, doe-eyed effect,” says Rouge Bunny Rouge makeup artist Jo Levy.

Define your lips.

As we age our lips thin. “To make yours appear fuller, trace the perimeter of your lips and then fill them in. Follow by defining the cupid’s bow with the nude side of the pencil,” says Cole.

Levy recommends sticking with lighter, neutral-toned lip colors vs. bright shades that can sometimes overwhelm and draw attention to thin lips to make lips appear fuller. Line the lips with a light, rosy toned lip pencil, just slightly outside the natural lip line. Follow by feathering the lip pencil onto the lips; this helps to create a long lasting base for color. Finish by applying a sheer lip-plumping gloss in a light rosy or beige hue. “Lip plumpers are a great way to instantly and temporarily give the illusion of fuller looking lips,” says Levy.

Make moisturizing a top priority.

It’s important to moisturize twice daily to replace essential hydration. “This will also help minimize the appearance of lines and wrinkles, which become more pronounced on dry skin,” says dermatologist Dr. Joel Schlessinger.

The eyes have it.

The name of the game is to enhance your best features and minimize flaws to look younger. “Avoid harsh liquid liners that can look a little too retro, and choose subtler black-brown or deep gray shades in a powder or soft, smudgy pencil that is easier to apply,” says Wendy Lewis of BeautyintheBag.com, who also advises we use mascara on upper lashes only, and avoid shimmery shadows.

Practice your contouring.

Contouring is another great way to take years off your appearance. “It can create the illusion of a face lift without surgery by drawing attention to your best features,” says Dr. Schlessinger. Use a bronzer under the cheekbones and below the jaw line to bring out your natural bone structure. Then, apply a highlighting shade to the cheek bones, brow bone and bridge of the nose to bring the whole look together.

Read more: 8 Makeup Tricks to Slim Your Face