Makeup Tricks To Play Up Your Best Features

Even the best make up can be a bit daunting for those of us who would rather just grab the closest clear gloss and black mascara and run out the door, swiping them on as we go. But, just a few tools and secret tips are really all it takes to play up your best features.

If you’re that girl who has gorgeous baby blues or Angelina Jolie lips but aren’t quite sure how to showcase your best assests read below for tips to drawing all eyes on you.

Define Your Eyes



If you have a gorgeous eye color (like baby blues, emerald green, or even a deep brown) bring out that color by using shadows in complementary shades. Use suede tones for blue eyes, navy shades for brown eyes and purple to make green eyes pop. We’re loving Essence’s vibrant shades, an amazing (and cheap! $1.99 each) European line that just launched stateside.

Lengthen Your Lashes



Long, luscious lashes are a sure-fire win to turning heads. The key to having great looking lashes every day is to ALWAYS take off your mascara every night. This helps with clumping. For flawless removal, we love Lumene Sensitive Touch Eye Makeup Remover. For mascara, apply L’Oreal Double Extend Lash Blast Mascara to strengthen your lashes while also lengthening them.

Plump Your Lips



If you already have gorgeous lips, make sure that you play them up by always adding a light color or clear gloss for day and a dramatic color for night. We love Shu Uemura’s Gloss Unlimited Lip Gloss in Golden Apricot. If your lips need a bit of a boost, try a plumping gloss such as Laura Mercier Lip Plumper. If your lips are a bit chapped from the seasons changing, soothe them with Vaseline at night it may not taste great, but the jelly moisturizes like nothing else!

Contour Your Cheekbones



For those lucky ladies with great cheekbones, make sure to define them correctly to draw attention to your amazing face shape and avoid a stripey look. Sweep blush on the apples of your cheeks and take a shimmery powder of your choosing (we love Bobbi Brown’s Pink Quartz Shimmer Brick) and dab it in a horizontal line above the blush. Blend the powder outward.

