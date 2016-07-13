StyleCaster
12 Summer Makeup Trends to Try When You’re Over Your Bronzer

Contoured cheekbones, glossy lips, waterproof everything: Yea, we’ve heard of those. And while these makeup go-tos totally make sense in the summer, come August, you’re probably sick of swiping on bronzer with abandon.

That’s why we spoke to four key makeup artists, including M.A.C Cosmetics’ main man, Romero Jennings, about what’s down the pike for late summer. Ahead, the 12 makeup trends you can turn to once you get sick of the same old—aka, right now.

Focus on the Waterline 

“Line your eyes in the waterline with the deepest black liner, like the M∙A∙C Cosmetics Eye Kohl in Feline. The key is to go over the liner at least five times so that it looks super dark and vibrates against the skin; definition comes with dimension. Then, add a bit of mascara just at the roots of the lashes for a framing of the eyes that looks incredibly flattering.” –Romero Jennings, M.A.C Cosmetics Director of Makeup Artistry

 

Neon Blush

“The new trend for applying blush is right under the lower lash line and blended downward toward the cheeks for a youthful, doll-like look. This is an easy way to wear those nearly-neon bright lip colors on both lip and cheek.” –Jennings

Matte Lipstick

 “The matte lip is definitely a must for summer, and the key to the best application is to use your finger tip in a tapping motion. I like M.A.C Cosmetics Retro Matte Liquid Lipcolour in Recollection or Fuchsia Flicker to make a statement—and for an updated look, make sure to dot it on your cheeks, too, for a speedy flush of color.” –Jennings

Go Bold

“Traditionally, a smoky eye is paired with a nude lip. But a new way to wear lipstick with a smoky eye is to wear a bold lip color. A red gloss, for example will really make your lips pop without competing with your smoky eyes.” –Ramy Gafni, celebrity makeup artist and author of How To Fake Real Beauty

Shades of Liner

“Layer different shades of eyeliner to create a dramatic effect. For example, apply a black eye liner to your upper lash line to create a cat-eye, then apply a white (or blue, or plum) eyeliner in a line above the black liner. The end result is a bold eyeliner look that looks two- (or three-) dimensional. It’s a fun way to create a bold, clean look that draws attention to your eyes.” –Gafni

 

Contour and Highlight—But With a Light Hand

The modern, new way to apply highlighter is to use a creamy nude shade and quickly apply to areas you want to highlight (high on cheeks and on the inner corners of the eyes) and blend out, almost like you’d blend in a moisturizer. The end result is an impossibly natural, lit-from-within glow.” –Gafni

 

A Dewy Summer Glow

“Sometimes I like to crush up a little of my bronzer and mix it with grape seed oil to create a liquid bronzer. This is perfect for summer because it gives the skin a bronze sheen without looking glittery or too made up.” –Tonya Crookes, a makeup artist and brow expert who works with Megan Fox, Eva Mendes, and Jenna Dewan Tatum.

"If I want a bold lip look, it can be really fun to take metallic powder and press it on the lips to create a foiled lip effect." –Crookes

Ghost Lipstick

“Lately, I love applying my matte liquid lipsticks and then dabbing the bulk of the product off with a tissue. This leaves a stain behind but is more sheer, creating a more subtle effect.” –Crookes

Color at the Waterline

“I'm loving little pops of color. For example, you wear your smoky eye on a night out, but you freshen it up with a pop of color on the water line. I love it because it just catches people's eye and is just enough colour. I love Marc Jacobs Beauty Highliner Gel Eye Crayon in Violet Femme 82." –Katie Jane Hughes, a makeup artist who lives in Brooklyn

 

Fresh Skin

“We're all finally over a heavy complexion and actually want to see their skin. Most celebs you see on a red carpet wear minimal foundation and it's starting to trickle down to the masses. It looks great because the fresher the skin, the more color you can get away with on the eyes and lips as it stays balanced. I love the Laneige BB cushion for fresh yet moderate coverage.” –Hughes

Winged Liner

"As Dior exhibited this season, winged liner really is the little black dress of makeup— and it looks great in all shapes and sizes. I'm in love with Kat Von D Tattoo Liner for a precise, perfect line." –Hughes

