5 Easy Ways To Take Years Off In A Flash

We’re all heading in the same direction (whether we like it or not!), and when we see our faces change subtly, most of us scramble to find products that will solve our beauty woes. As a makeup artist, I have my favorite tricks to stay looking young and fresh. Here are my top five:

1. A whiter, brighter smile takes years off your face. Yellow teeth can cause your smile to look dull and dingy, so lighten up! You can use teeth bleaching trays, lasers, Crest Whitestrips ($34.99, drugstore.com) or whitening toothpaste to keep teeth their whitest.

2. Keep brows full and shaped. A thin, sparse brow can make you look way older than a nice healthy one. If you’ve overplucked or the hairs just don’t grow anymore, try a brow growth serum like RevitaBrow ($110, nordstrom.com) to bring them back to life, or fill them in with pencil, powder or brow pens.

3. Brighter eyes will make you look well-rested. Red, tired eyes can make you appear run down. A few drops of Visine ($7.99, drugstore.com) can eliminate the red and wake up your entire face.

4. A pretty pink flush mimics youth and vitality. Swirling a pink blush on the apples of the cheeks gives the look of a young girl out at play and keeps you looking fresh.

5. A thick, lush lash line frames the eyes and looks flirty. Over time we lose lash volume, and it can be a telltale sign of aging. Apply eyeliner along the base of the lashes and sweep on a volumizing mascara to bulk up your fringe.

What are your favorite age-defying beauty tricks?