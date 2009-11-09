Makeup Tips: How to Make Your Lips Look Fuller

Angelina Jolie made girls everywhere want a lot of things; stick-straight long hair, a rock hard body, sexy tattoos, but most of all, perfect lips. Unfortunately, 99.9 percent of the female population is stuck with lackluster lips (okay, I made up that statistic, but it seems about right). For example, I have no top lip. When I smile, it all but disappears. So, I jumped at the chance for Carri Fink, a member of Pamela Taylor’s Make Up Studio and Academy Team, to show me a little trick to enhance my lips.

Traditionally lip liner has been used to make girls’ lips look fuller, but Carri said that “many women use lip liner around the inside of their lip, which actually can have the opposite intended effect by making the lips appear smaller or unnatural. Instead, using a peach colored liner on the outside of the lip will better accentuate your lip shape to give you the full lip look that everyone loves!”

Step 1: Start with makeup-free lips.

Step 2: Apply your lipstick. A natural or nude color works best; pick any type of lipstick that best suits your face. Carri recommends doing this with a more natural colored lipstick to make your lips appear naturally plump.

Step 3: Take the neutral colored lip liner and trace right above the outside of your lips. To find the right color, the neutral lip liner should be a hint lighter than your natural complexion. Avoid making the line too noticeable; the line should blend subtly between your natural color and the lip color you use. (A little of the lip liner pencil will go onto your lip which is fine.)

Step 4: To finish your look, re-apply your lipstick from before and blend the color of the lipstick together with the lip liner.

Step 5: Practice your pout!