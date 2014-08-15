Need to Know Makeup Tips for Acne-Prone Skin

While blemishes aren’t anyone’s best friend, that never seems to stop them from showing up uninvited. Luckily, there’s makeup to help us cover up our imperfections – but, when dealing with acne-prone skin, we have to be careful that the makeup we’re using doesn’t make matters worse. If you’re prone to pimples, chances are your skin is sensitive, and the oils in products can clog your pores, just as certain ingredients can further upset your skin. By paying a little more attention, and tweaking our beauty routines just a little, we can not only use makeup to help cover up our blemishes, but some to help treat them as well.

Oil-free primer: Using an oil-free primer before applying your makeup is a first step worth taking. It will help to absorb the excess oils on your face and create a smooth base for you to work with. Your skin will look and feel softer and your makeup will glide on evenly over any bumps you may have.

Acne-fighting foundation: Believe it or not, there are a number of foundations targeted toward acne-prone skin. Foundations with ingredients such as salicylic acid will not only cover your problem areas, but work to get rid of them in the long run.

Creamy concealer: Sometimes foundation just doesn’t do the trick and we need a little more help with coverage. Dab a creamy concealer where you need and watch any blemishes seemingly disappear.

Setting powder: Applying setting powder after your foundation and concealer is the perfect way to lock things in place. We don’t want anything we’ve tried so hard to cover peeking out during the day!

Matte bronzer: When we’re struggling with our skin, shimmery products can accentuate our imperfections. Stick to a matte bronzer and lightly dust some over your cheek bones and temples to give you a healthy, natural glow.

Natural blush: The same goes for blush – natural is your best bet. A lot of people are afraid to apply blush when dealing with acne because they think it’ll bring out the redness in their skin. However, without blush your skin can look dull and flat. Add a natural color, and you’ll have a natural flush!

Control shine: Throw some oil blotting papers in your purse so you can absorb any excess oils that accumulate on your face throughout the day.

