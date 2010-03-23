The Secret To Great-Looking Skin

Great-looking skin is the holy grail of the beauty world–you can pretty much pull off any kind of makeup if you’re skin looks amazing. Unfortunately, very few of us are blessed with that perfect canvas of smooth and clear skin, yours truly included. While I work tirelessly to try and keep my skin looking its best, the sad fact is that some days I need more help than your average moisturizer and concealer duo can provide.

Enter L’OrÃ©al Studio Secrets Professional Magic Perfecting Base. The name pretty much says it all for this genius primer–it’s like magic. Smooth some on your skin (a little goes a long way) and it instantly fills lines, smooths out uneven texture and minimizes pores and imperfections. I applied a dab under my eyes and my crows feet-in training instantly smoothed out, leaving my eyes looking fresher and younger. What’s more, it also made my concealer go on that much easier so my overall appearance looked brighter and more awake. Since it was developed in partnership with backstage beauty guru (and my makeup hero) James Kaliardos, I wouldn’t expect anything less than perfection.

I don’t often label something “magical,” but based on how easily my makeup went on and how smooth my skin felt and looked after application, that’s exactly what I’d call this new primer. It just goes to show that just because you don’t have perfect skin doesn’t mean you can’t fake it!