Long-Lasting Makeup for All Those Holiday Parties

There’s nothing worse than arriving to a party looking like a million bucks, only to take a selfie with your best friend an hour later to see that your makeup has all but melted off. On a day to day basis we tend to wear much less makeup, but when we’re getting dolled up for parties or other events, finding makeup that will survive through dinner, drinks and tons of talking to friends new and old, is incredibly important.
With all of the holiday parties coming up, it only makes sense that you’ll be wearing your red lip and cat eye at some point, and you need to make sure they stay put. To help you look your best for every photo that’s sure to be taken over the next few weeks, we’ve put together our dream team of products that will last longer than you do. Say goodbye to bathroom touchups and refusing to be in Instagrams!
Your makeup won't budge an inch with these products.
Often overlooked, your eyebrows are a crucial part of your look, and if groomed properly, can change everything. Keep them in place all night with the Anastasia Brow Kit, a genius collection of brow gel, sealer and powder that will put your brows in competition with Cara Delevingne's.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Genius Kit, $24, Sephora.com
No one wants smudged, clumped mascara, and with a long night of a party ahead of you, waterproof is the way to go. This slim brush and fast drying formula from Benefit allows you to apply multiple coats of mascara quickly, and it's sure to last well beyond the party.
Benefit BADgal Waterproof Mascara, $19, Benefitcosmetics.com
Whether you're sporting a cat eye or you just want a hint of liner to play up your lashes, Bobbi Brown's Long-Wear Gel Liner practically tattoos itself to your eyelid once you apply it. Party late into the evening without worry, becuase your cat eye won't be going anywhere.
Bobbi Brown Long-Wear Gel Liner, $23, Sephora.com
For a hint of flushed color that will last and last, this cheek stain from Hourglass gives you a lit form within glow all night long. Apply from the stick onto your cheeks and blend with your fingers for a natural, subtle blush.
Hourglass Aura Sheer Cheek Stain, $38, Sephora.com
We swear by this Jouer Hydrating Lipstick not just because it's long-lasting, but also because it gives you super saturated color without feeling like you're wearing any lipstick. Swipe on a bold hue and leave the rest of your face natural, or pair a nude shade with a gorgeous smokey eye for a gorgeous holiday look.
Jouer Hydrating Lipstick, $22, Jouercosmetics.com
If you're not much of a lipstick girl but you still want a healthy dose of color, go for a lip stain that will look amazing all night long. This one from Josie Maran does double duty as lip and cheek color, so throw this in your clutch for any touch-ups you may need throughout the evening.
Josie Maran Magic Marker Lip & Cheek Stain, $19, Sephora.com
Easy to apply and a formula that's got a primer built in (so you know it lasts), we're a little obsessed with this eyeshadow from Neutrogena. Bonus: The lightest color, Stay Golden, doubles as a highlighter for your skin, and we love products that work overtime.
Neutrogena Crease-Proof Eyeshadow, $8.49, Neutrogena.com
The best way to get your makeup to stay put all night is to start with a good base, and this brightening primer from Tarte keeps your skin looking radiant and fresh for hours on end. Use it under your favorite foundation or on its own for a subtle glow.
Tarte Clean Slate Flawless 12-Hour Brightening Primer, $30, Tartecosmetics.com