Long-Lasting Makeup for All Those Holiday Parties

There’s nothing worse than arriving to a party looking like a million bucks, only to take a selfie with your best friend an hour later to see that your makeup has all but melted off. On a day to day basis we tend to wear much less makeup, but when we’re getting dolled up for parties or other events, finding makeup that will survive through dinner, drinks and tons of talking to friends new and old, is incredibly important.

With all of the holiday parties coming up, it only makes sense that you’ll be wearing your red lip and cat eye at some point, and you need to make sure they stay put. To help you look your best for every photo that’s sure to be taken over the next few weeks, we’ve put together our dream team of products that will last longer than you do. Say goodbye to bathroom touchups and refusing to be in Instagrams!

More From Beauty High:

10 Brilliant Beauty Hacks to Try Immediately

What Makeup to Wear to Every Holiday Party

50 Gorgeous Makeup Looks for Any Holiday Party