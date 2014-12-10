Want Your Makeup to Stay All Day? Try a Makeup Setting Spray

How many of you find your makeup slipping off midday? You’re not alone! We know it’s super frustrating because you probably worked hard getting your makeup to look just right only to find it melting off hours later. Not to mention, you may also have to touch up multiple times per day making your makeup compact empty faster and costing you your hard-earned cash.
Believe it or not, there’s a seriously simple solution to this problem: makeup setting sprays. Of course, using a primer before you apply your makeup helps, but we think adding a couple spritzes of a setting spray over your makeup after you have it exactly how you want it can do the trick. We know that spending money on something that isn’t as glamorous as a new makeup palette or lipstick may seem tedious or not worth it, but when you see the results after trying some of these setting sprays out, you’ll definitely know they’re worth the investment.
We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of our favorite makeup setting sprays to spritz on after your makeup is perfect. These makeup setting sprays will help refresh your skin and make your makeup stay on All. Day. Long. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!
Lock n' Load is a weightless mist that locks down your look for up to 16-hours. Yes, 16 hours! It's formulated with climate balancing ingredients to help prevent your makeup from melting off your face when it's hot and getting dehydrated or cracking in the cold. This spray will work well for all skin types and won't leave your skin feeling sticky or tight.
(Kat Von D Lock 'N Load Makeup Setting Mist; $24 at sephora.com)
Perhaps one of the most raved about makeup setting sprays, this weightless formula keeps your makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours. This spray is made with a groundbreaking, clinically tested formula that is suitable for any skin type and features patented Temperature Control Technology. It actually lowers the temperature of your makeup to keep it in place in any weather conditions. It comes in original, oil-control or cooling and hydrating!
(Urban Decay All Nighter Long-Lasting Makeup Setting Spray; $30 at sephora.com)
If you're looking for a fresh makeup look that lasts, this setting spray can totally help! The lightweight and comfortable formula works hard to make your makeup stay put all day. It also comes in two formulas—one that is super mattifying and helps control shine throughout the day and one with a glowing, dewy finish.
(NYX Makeup Setting Spray; $8 at urbanoutfitters.com)
Especially if you're on a budget, we love products that multitask. This mattifying and oil controlling two-in-one skin mist combines powder and toner. It controls excess oil, refreshes your skin and hydrates with Dr. Jart's patented herb complex that helps tighten pores and fight sebum. It can even replace a translucent powder and set your makeup all in one.
(Dr. Jart+ PORE MEDIC Pore Minish Mist; $30 at sephora.com)
This universal setting spray locks in makeup and keeps color fresh all day long. The lightweight, non-sticky formula is totally sweat-proof, rub-resistant and can last up to 12 hours. It also increases hydration and leaves your skin silky, smooth without drying your skin out. Best part? It totally works for anyone's skin type.
(MAKE UP FOR EVER Mist & Fix; $12 at sephora.com)
Pur Mineral Miracle Mist Hydrate and Set Spray is made with a nutrient-rich formula infused with active botanicals and essential minerals to sooth and refresh your hair and skin. This setting spray is ideal for setting mineral makeup featuring fluvic acid, orange oil, and amino acids that will keep your skin hydrated and protected all day long. You can even use it throughout the day to refresh your hair!
(Pur Minerals Miracle Mist Hydrate and Set; $19 at dermstore.com)
This lightweight, comfortable and alcohol-free makeup setting spray improves wearability and prevents colors from running or fading midday. After you have your makeup perfect, spray this product on and set your makeup in place. You can also use it during the day for a quick touch-up to refresh with aloe, green tea, cucumber and vitamins A, C, and E.
(e.l.f. Studio Makeup Mist & Set; $6 at drugstore.com)
M·A·C Prep + Prime Fix+ Finishing Mist is a lightweight, mineral-rich formula that refreshes the skin and finishes makeup while helping to create an even surface for smooth makeup application. Since it's also a reviving spray, you can spray it throughout the day to refresh your makeup as well!
(M·A·C 'Prep + Prime' Fix+ Finishing Mist; $22 at nordstrom.com)