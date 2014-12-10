Want Your Makeup to Stay All Day? Try a Makeup Setting Spray

How many of you find your makeup slipping off midday? You’re not alone! We know it’s super frustrating because you probably worked hard getting your makeup to look just right only to find it melting off hours later. Not to mention, you may also have to touch up multiple times per day making your makeup compact empty faster and costing you your hard-earned cash.

Believe it or not, there’s a seriously simple solution to this problem: makeup setting sprays. Of course, using a primer before you apply your makeup helps, but we think adding a couple spritzes of a setting spray over your makeup after you have it exactly how you want it can do the trick. We know that spending money on something that isn’t as glamorous as a new makeup palette or lipstick may seem tedious or not worth it, but when you see the results after trying some of these setting sprays out, you’ll definitely know they’re worth the investment.

We’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of our favorite makeup setting sprays to spritz on after your makeup is perfect. These makeup setting sprays will help refresh your skin and make your makeup stay on All. Day. Long. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!