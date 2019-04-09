These Heavy-Duty, Oil-Based Makeup Removers Get the Job Done Every Time

Scroll To See More Images

A weekend at Beautycon reminded me of just how essential makeup removers are. After having my baby hairs laid and makeup slayed in the midst of a very crowded and very hot venue, I realized it would take more than a wipe to feel like myself again. I also needed about 12 hours of sleep and a foot massage because the scene was crazier than I anticipated. But I digress…

I’ve always been a disciple of the double-cleansing tribe, especially on the rare occasion that I opt for foundation instead of going makeup-free. To be clear, a makeup remover doesn’t cleanse; it only partially removes the gunk and grime. It’s a first, but crucial step at the end of the day that should always be followed by some sort of cleanser. Of course, the options are basically endless and what you choose depends heavily on your skin condition and lifestyle. For instance, wipes are a time-saver but also irritating on sensitive skin types. And micellar water is super gentle, but not heavy-duty enough for some.

Personally, I always keep an oil-based makeup remover on deck because they get the job done, but also don’t strip my skin of moisture. And in those moments when all I want to do is face-plant into the bed instead of dragging myself through an entire routine, I don’t feel completely guilty about my cleansing starting and stopping here. Besides the new-ish Glossier Milky Oil that I already need another bottle of (bigger sizes please!), these are the other top-rated, oil-based removers I would confidently co-sign.

Farmacy Green Clean Makeup Removing Cleansing Balm

This first-step remover contains sunflower and ginger root oils for removing stubborn makeup, turmeric extract for getting rid of sunscreen residue and papaya enzymes for gentle exfoliation.

$34 at Sephora

Tatcha Pure One Step Camellia Oil Cleanser

Japanese Camellia Oil contains over four different vitamins to provide moisture while also gently removing makeup.

$48 at Sephora

Dior Hydra Life Oil To Milk Makeup Removing Cleanser

An oil-to-milk formula with a non-greasy finish that still removes heavy makeup.

$43 at Sephora

Boscia MakeUp-BreakUp Cool Cleansing Oil

An eco-friendly option chock full of vitamin E for minimizing the look of pores as it pre-cleanses the skin.

$32 at Sephora

Clinique Take The Day Off Cleansing Oil

Suitable for all skin types, this cleansing oil has an easy rinse with no greasy residue left behind.

$28 at Sephora

Dermalogica PreCleanse

This new vegan oil contains rice bran for gentle exfoliation and rosemary to protect skin from future damage.

$45 at Sephora

Kopari Coconut Melt

Premium, organic coconut oil for anyone seeking a no-frills, all-natural type of makeup removal.

$28 at Sephora

Nyakio Sweet Almond Cleansing Oil Balm

We love the lightweight feel of almond oil that also leaves the skin with a healthy-looking sheen post-removal.

$28 at Ulta

Oh K! Chok Chok Cleansing Balm Stick

This solid stick turns into an oily foam after lathering for a gentle cleanse. The main ingredients are soap bark extract, as well as agrimony and purslane for conditioning.

$14.99 at Ulta

Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Botanical Cleansing Oil

This oil-to-milk formula is ultra-hydrating, thanks to the addition of the multitasker squalane, as well as evening primrose and lavender oil for calming inflammation.

$32 at Ulta

DHC Deep Cleansing Oil

A cleansing oil classic sold every 10 seconds around the world, thanks to its unrivaled, olive oil-infused formula.

$28 at Ulta

Pacifica Coconut Dissolve Cleansing Oil Rehab

Flower oils and coconut oil make this drugstore option a gentle, yet effective option for removing a full face of makeup.

$16 at Ulta

No7 Radiant Results Nourishing Micellar Cleansing Oil

This micellar water formula contains grapeseed oil for a heavier, more effective pre-cleanse.

$8.99 at Ulta