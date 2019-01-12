20 Under-$20 Makeup Removers That Aren’t Wipes, But Still Get the Job Done

Scroll To See More Images

There are many tried-and-true beauty rules we actually aim to follow and going to bed with a clean face is one of them. Don’t get us wrong; there are definitely nights when we come home from a long day at work or night out and would rather face-plant into the bed. But somehow, some way, we’re able to gather just enough energy to blindly grab makeup removers that actually work and run them across our face.

Come morning, our pillowcase will let us know if that waterproof mascara or lipstick came all the way off (fingers crossed). And over time, we come face-to-face with an unfortunate truth: makeup wipes kind-of suck. Hear us out. We’re not saying you need to swear them off forever, but everyday use of even the gentlest cloths can leave the skin red, chapped and irritated; especially if you wear heavy makeup.

Though other forms of makeup removal aren’t as convenient, they do feel a lot nicer on the skin and usually come with cleansing benefits too, so you can cut your routine down a few steps. Ahead, 20 balms, oils, sticks and micellar waters that get the job done and won’t cost a lot either.

Bliss Makeup Melt Never-Greasy Eye Makeup Remover Gel

A cooling, oil-free gel that won’t pull at the lashes.

Available at Amazon

Physician’s Formula Coconut Milk Eye Makeup Remover

Unlike coconut oil, coconut water isn’t nearly as greasy and gentle enough to apply on and around the eye.

$5.99 at Ulta

Biore Baking Soda Cleansing Micellar Water

An all-in-one makeup remover and cleanser that doesn’t require rinsing.

Availale at Amazon

Burt’s Bees Cleansing Oil

A blend of natural oils, including argan and coconut, that can be used as a makeup remover and/or cleanser.

$15.99 at Ulta

Formula 10.0.6 Bare Face Beauty Cleansing Oil

A lesser-known, but equally effective cleansing oil that smells like vanilla and best serves as the first step in your routine.

$8.99 at Ulta

Pacifica Gem Water Crystal-Infused Micellar Cleansing Tonic

A rinse-free cleanser made with a unique mix of lemongrass, quartz and watermelon.

$12 at Pacifica

Derma E Nourishing Rose Cleansing Oil

Organic argan oil, organic jojoba seed oil and vitamin E combine to make this rinse-free makeup remover the key to dewier-looking skin.

$17.99 at Derma E

La Roche-Posay Micellar Water

Formulated for sensitive skin, this micellar water (best applied with a cotton pad) removes makeup without stripping the skin of its natural oils.

Available at Amazon

PÜR Melt Away Makeup Emulsifier

Made with a whopping total of 12 fragrant oils (avocado, lemon peel and jasmine, to name a few) to melt away makeup, including waterproof formulas.

$16.10 at Ulta

No. 7 Nourishing Cleansing Balm

Gently smoothes away makeup, thanks to a healthy dose of grapeseed oil.

Available at Amazon

SheaMoisture Green Coconut & Activated Charcoal Purifying & Hydrating Cleansing Balm

After a day of wearing heavy makeup, the charcoal will work to deeply penetrate the skin and remove seen and unseen grime.

$10.99 at SheaMoisture

Neutrogena Oil-Free Eye Makeup Remover

Shake, pour and rub this water onto the eyelid to remove even waterproof makeup.

Available at Amazon

Cetaphil Gentle Makeup Remover

Made with aloe vera, ginseng and green tea for the most sensitive skin.

Available at Amazon

Soap & Glory Peaches and Clean Deep Cleansing Milk

Peach extracts, ginseng and jojoba oil included in this lightweight milk to wipe away makeup in one full swoop.

$11.99 at Target

Botanics All Bright Soothing Eye Makeup Remover

The natural hibiscus extract in this remover makes it especially gentle on the delicate eye area.

$6.99 at Ulta

St. Ives Cleansing Stick

Dermatologically-tested and made with natural coconut oil, this travel-friendly stick makes makeup removal way more bearable.

$5.79 at Target

Almay Makeup Remover + Foaming Lotion Cleanser

If you’re not into micellar water, this heavier formula promises to remove makeup and cleanse the skin all at once.

$8.99 at Walmart

Pond’s Cleansing Balm

Unlike the classic cold cream, this balm is a solid formula that dissolves into a silky texture that melts makeup and other grime away.

$9.99 at Target

Vichy One Step Cleansing Micellar Solution

A makeup remover, cleanser and toner in one, so you can skip a few steps of your normal routine.

Available at Amazon

Yes To Detoxifying Charcoal Micellar Cleansing Water

Shake to activate the charcoal in this water, which gets rid of makeup in a few swipes without leaving black residue behind.

$8.99 at Target

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.