Runway to Real Way: Miss Maven Tests Out the Look From Rebecca Minkoff Spring 2014

Throughout fashion week we’ve teamed up with blogger Miss Maven to test out the looks we’re seeing on the runway and find out if from what we’ve learned from the pros backstage, we can do them ourselves, and still look like “real” people. Follow along as Teni Panosian tries out a few of our favorite (or most unexpected) looks, and teaches you how to take it from the runway to the real way.

It looks to me like NYFW is off to a beautiful start, especially over at Rebecca Minkoff! The inspiration for her spring 2014 show was none other than Frida Kahlo, a bold, iconic woman with very distinct style. A warm, neutral palette is my absolute favorite to work with, so I’ve created a look inspired by the models at Rebecca Minkoff’s runway show, and here’s how I did it.

When I began to recreate this look, I reached for my LORAC Pro To Go palette because it’s got those warm, earthy eyeshadow colors. I started by applying Cafe all over my lids as a base, then followed with Chai just on my crease. To add some depth to this look, I took a small brush and mixed Mink and Black together and applied just to the very outer corners of my eyes. With a blending brush, I blended all the harsh lines to create that natural finish.

For my lower lash line, I used my Anastasia Beverly Hills Covet Waterproof Eyeliner in Gilded and applied generously from the inner corner to the outer corner, then smudged it out with my finger. To finish, I added a bit more of Chai from the LORAC Pro To Go palette to the inner part of my lower lash line, and finished with mascara on my top and bottom lashes.

For my version of this look, I opted to skip the liner on the top lash line to stay true to that really natural, earthy look and keep the focus on the brows.

The brows for this look are key: When you think of Frida Kahlo, the first thing that comes to mind are her legendary brows! I used my Anastasia Beverly Hills Perfect Brow Pencil in Dark Brown to both thicken and lengthen my brows for that bold look.

On my cheeks I used the Bare Minerals READY Blush in The Aphrodisiac for a soft flush of color. And for my lips, I applied the NARS Sheer Lipstick in Gypsy, then I used my finger to blot out the color to make it look more like a natural stain.

