These Primer-Infused Products Are Just What Your Summer Makeup Needs

Whether you’re a fuss-free minimalist or simply don’t have the time to forgo an extra hour of sleep and accommodate a lengthy regimen, multitaskers like makeup products with primer are a godsend. More often than not, they perform as well as using two separate products would. Besides, let’s face it: even if you do happen to find your lengthy beauty process both meditative and fun, who doesn’t love being able to save a little time without compromising the outcome of your elaborate efforts?

While 2-in-1 beauty products are certainly nothing new, especially when it comes to coverage creams, we’re also starting to see new powders, concealers, and foundations infused with primer so you can skip the somewhat contested extra step. These primer additives work similarly to traditional primers, helping to extend the wear time of the product, blur texture and fill in enlarged pores.

Because some primers can be problematic for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin, these built-in innovations may offer a good alternative to layering on an additional product underneath your makeup. This emerging trend is gaining momentum at the moment, and we’re staying on the pulse with new drops of this time-saving category. In the meantime, here are our current favorites.

e.l.f. Primer-Infused Bronzer

This recently-launched drugstore hero has quickly amassed a major fan following thanks to its super blendable formula that goes on creamy (for powder, that is) but manages to look fresh and intact literally all day.

$6 at e.l.f. Cosmetics

Pretty Vulgar Blurring Beauty Mousse

For those who like a light to medium coverage, multi-tasking base but isn’t fond of a dewy finish, this mattifying, pore-filling foundation primes the skin by adding a bit of moisture, smoothing over imperfections, and giving the skin subtle wash of color.

$32 at Sephora

Maybelline Shine-Free Balance Foundation

For those who prefer a shine-controlling and oil-absorbing primer to keep oil at bay, this super convenient foundation stick is actually designed with a mattifying primer core. It glides on easily and is fairly blendable, but is much better at controlling excess oil throughout the days compared to its drugstore stick counterparts in the same price range.

Buxom Wanderlust Primer-Infused Blush

This unbelievably silky powder blush is infused with primer, skin-plumping hyaluronic acid for an enviable glow, and luminous pearl pigments to give you a subtle sheen. Despite the somewhat skimpy color shade range, these blushes are formulated with a color-less base, so they transform once on the skin and therefore will work with a wide variety of different skin tones.

$22 at Ulta

Pur 4-in-1 Pressed Powder Makeup

If you prefer a powder foundation that offers medium coverage, solid wear time, and pore-minimizing effect without leaving you looking cakey or overly dry, this primer-infused mineral powder is worth giving a shot. Aside from the skin-smoothing primer addition, this compact is also infused with a slew of advanced skincare ingredients (including retinol, ceramides, and SPF) all back by clinicians to help improve your skin over time.

$29.50 at Ulta

Neutrogena Nourishing Long Wear Eye Shadow + Built-in Primer

The advent of eyeshadow primers have been a major game-changer to palette-obsessed girls that love a bold eye that doesn’t fall and smudge. Unfortunately, depending on the formula and your goal (i.e. getting glitter to adhere for more than a minute or preventing color blending on a cut crease) they can be difficult to work with, and it’s hard to find one that strikes the right balance of slight tackiness and reasonable dry-down time. This affordable shadow quad takes the hassle away from adding a base underneath and comes in a few different colorways to compliment different eye colors.

Dior Fix-It 2-in-1 Prime & Conceal Concealer

This multipurpose concealer-primer hybrid has a center containing a soft-focus priming powder to help prime your skin, touch-up foundation through the day, and even apply as a smoothing, line-correct base before applying your lipstick. The outer portion is made of full coverage concealer to help camouflage blemishes, circles, and discoloration without accentuating texture and fine lines.

$36 at Nordstrom

