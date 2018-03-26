The 10 Best Hydrating Makeup Primers for Dry Skin

I have dry skin—dry to the point where I can slather on two separate facial oils, and my skin will feel tight and semi-matte after an hour. I partially believe I am half-plant, and my body is stealing all of my moisture through my face (it’s a working theory). But anyone who has dry skin knows how absolutely mind-numbingly frustrating it can be when it comes to applying makeup because dry skin can be so damn deceiving.
Sure, it may look incredibly dewy and hydrated in the minutes before you apply your foundation, but suddenly, as soon you start blending—bam!—little flakes appear out of nowhere. Or your skin will make it through morning and then crack and flake by noon. It’s super fun, I know.
But don’t worry; hope is not lost. You don’t have to be relegated to a mountain of skin flakes forever because beauty brands have officially heard our dry-faced cries and answered with an influx of hydrating makeup primers for dry skin. Naturally, I tested them all, and found the very best, flake-approved picks for the most Crypt-Keeper of faces.
Each of these nine primers work to hydrate your pre-makeup skin, while sealing in your skin’s natural moisture. And, no, not one of them will desert you by the end of the day. Scroll down to see the MVPs, and then immediately test them out and marvel at your dewy, non-death-like face.
A version of this article was originally published in October 2016.
Hello FAB Coconut Skin Smoothie Priming Moisturizer
This primer's formulated with superfood ingredients, rich in proteins, electrolytes, and minerals. Plus, it has a delicious coconut scent.
E.l.f. Hydrating Face Primer
This primer not only transforms your face into a smooth canvas, but it also hydrates your skin with its vitamin-infused formula.
Laura Geller New York Spackle Hydrating Treatment Under Makeup Primer
This primer hydrates skin with a vitamin-rich formula and moisturizing ingredients, such as aloe vera gel and cupuacu seed butter.
Laura Mercier Foundation Primer
This primer's specially formulated for dehydrated and/or aging skin, nourishing skin with its moisture-rich vitamins.
LORAC 'I'm So Sensitive' Soothing Face Primer
This primer is suitable for all skin types, including sensitive, oily, and acne-prone skin.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer
This skin-smoothing primer is infused with five types of coconut.
Pixi by Petra Eye Bright Primer, No.1
This long-lasting, line-filling eye primer base helps neutralize oily eyelids.
Smashbox Photo Finish Hydrating Foundation Primer
This primer is oil-free and has a lightweight texture that ensures your makeup lasts and your skin remains hydrated.
Stila Aqua Glow Serum Foundation
This primer's ultra-lightweight and has an ionized water-based foundation.
Too Faced Hangover Face Primer
This primer hydrates, smoothes, and brightens skin for a dewy finish.
