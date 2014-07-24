10 Things No One Ever Tells You About: Makeup Primer

Primers are secret to flawless makeup. Adding a primer to your daily makeup routine will help makeup stay on significantly longer, plus it’ll give you the smoothest finish possible. What else does primer do? Quite a few things, actually. Here, we’ve compiled a list of 10 interesting ways to use primer. From your face to your eyelids and even to your hands, we’ve discovered the magical powers primer can have on our skin.

1. Eliminate mid-day shine: It’s around 2:30 pm and you look in the mirror after a long morning of work. That afternoon shine has got you again, and you don’t know how to get rid of it. If your primer is small enough to keep in your purse, carry it around everywhere you go and dab a small amount on problem areas to help eliminate afternoon shine and oil. It’s quick and easy, but will make a huge difference on the appearance of your skin.

2. Help lipstick stay all day: Primer doesn’t have to be just for your face! Use it before applying your favorite lipstick to make sure color lasts for hours on end. Just a small amount is needed to keep your lips full and colorful.

3. Reduce the look of large pores: Don’t believe people who say a primer is a waste of time! In some cases, it does more work than your foundation is doing. If you’re struggling with trying to make your pores look smaller, grab a “poreless” primer and get the job done.

4. Hide lines: When foundation is left on all day, it can begin sinking into your natural skin lines and wrinkles. By adding a primer first, these lines will be filled in, so the foundation won’t seep down and make them stand out.

5. Use it underneath highlighter: Get the most out of your primer by using it under all sorts of makeup! Place on cheek bones and down the bridge of your nose, then use a pinch of highlighter on top. The primer will help the highlighter to really stick in place all day, so you’ll keep the glow for hours on end.

6. Use it on your body, too: Primer helps make your face look better, which means using it underneath bronzer for your décolleté or on your legs.

7. Cover bruises: Use a tone correcting primer with yellow or pink undertones over a small bruise, then cover it up with makeup. The primer will neutralize the colors of the bruise, and the makeup will stay covering up the area for a longer amount of time.

8. Hide sunburn: Even if you use SPF religiously, we all get burned from time to time. Pick a green-based primer and apply to burned areas like your nose or cheeks. Primer will help neutralize the red areas.

9. Less is more: A small amount will go a long way, and you can always add more product as you go.

10. Smudge free eyeshadow: Dab a small amount to eyelids before applying eyeshadow. With a primer base, eyeshadow is less likely to smudge or crease and will stay much longer.