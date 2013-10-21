Get Gorgeous With Fall’s Best New Makeup Palettes

Fall is the perfect time to update your wardrobe (hello, cozy sweaters and tights!), and with that comes the opportunity to revamp your beauty look. One of our favorite ways to switch up our makeup game without spending tons of money: A great makeup palette. Filled with endless looks, you can try a bazillion different looks with the purchase of only one product. It’s genius, really.

We’ve rounded up some of our favorite makeup palettes for the season to give you endless options for your fall beauty routine. From daytime darling to sultry midnight smokey eyes, these palettes have got your covered.

More From Beauty High:

The Best Makeup Palettes For Getting the Barely There Look

10 Best Concealer Palettes to Cover Up Every Situation

10 Tips For Wearing Bright Eyeshadow