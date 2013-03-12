The Best Makeup Palettes for Getting the “Barely There” Look

One of the biggest trends from the runways for spring is the nearly naked face. A natural face is lovely and simple, but it doesn’t mean “makeup free.” We all know that even the best complexions can benefit from a touch of enhancement – a little color here, a touch of bronzer there, a tiny bit of glow everywhere. But it’s amazing how many products you have to use to make it look like you’re not wearing anything. Plus, who wants to carry them around all the time?

Here’s where makeup palettes come in. We’re rounded up the best face palettes that are specifically designed to help you look like like you, only better. These are the “bare necessities” when it comes to your spring makeup routine. Would you go for the barely there look? Let us know in the comments below!