The Best Makeup Palettes for Getting the “Barely There” Look

One of the biggest trends from the runways for spring is the nearly naked face. A natural face is lovely and simple, but it doesn’t mean “makeup free.” We all know that even the best complexions can benefit from a touch of enhancement – a little color here, a touch of bronzer there, a tiny bit of glow everywhere. But it’s amazing how many products you have to use to make it look like you’re not wearing anything. Plus, who wants to carry them around all the time?
Here’s where makeup palettes come in. We’re rounded up the best face palettes that are specifically designed to help you look like like you, only better. These are the “bare necessities” when it comes to your spring makeup routine. Would you go for the barely there look? Let us know in the comments below!
One of the best naked makeup palettes out there (hence the name), these three universally flattering tones can be used separately as bronzer, contour, shadow, blush or eye color, or swept together with a larger brush for an all over glow that will make everyone envious. Need a lip color? Brush one of the two pinks over your lips with clear gloss and you're good to go.
(Urban Decay Naked Flushed Palette, $30, sephora.com)
Girls of any skin tone will love this playful palette of hues that can go from barely there to eye catching in a flash. With bronzer, blush and gorgeous shadow colors, this is the ultimate day to night palette for maximum impact.
(NARS "The Happening" Artist Palette, $65, narscosmetics.com)
Ladylike and elegant, this plush palette of nude hues is perfect for the glamour girl on the go. The limited edition compact contains satin and shimmery shadows, two glosses and a bronzer plus tiny brushes for makeup application on the move. Plus, can we talk about the super fabulous Dior packaging? Pull this out and inspire screams of envy.
(Dior 'Au Natural" Nude Look Palette, $59, sephora.com)
Even though the Kardashians aren't necessarily known for barely there makeup, their new makeup line has some fantastic palettes to achieve a gorgeous glow. This palette, inspired by Kourtney, has blush, bronzer, shadow hues and an all over shimmer.
(Khroma Beauty Kardazzle Palette in Kourtney's Kardazzle, $12.99, ulta.com)
Who wouldn't want to look like they traveled with their own personal lighting crew? This beautiful palette is filled with luminous pastel shades that make it even easier to get your perfect, lit from within, beautiful face.
(Pixi Soft Focus Fresh Palette, $34, target.com)
Look Book/Look Book
This diverse palette is perfect for the makeup lover who wants to play with her own take on the nearly naked face. With plenty of shadow options, cheek illuminators, blushes and a defining bronzer, you can find your perfect look no matter what your skin tone or mood.
(NYX Naked Face Palette, $25, nordstrom.com)
These compact essential palettes are customized to your complexion for the ultimate on the go face. Warm, cool and dark neutral tones will find their ideal eye tones for the ultimate get ready quick look. They're designed as shadow palettes, but in a pinch, the lighter hues can be used to conceal and highlight anywhere you need help.
(Cargo Essential Palettes, $34, ulta.com)
For the girl who's going places, this is the ultimate makeup palette: a double-decker mini makeup kit with gorgeous shadows and eye definers on top, plus bronzer, blush, and all over face color underneath. It even comes with a small SPF 15 lip gloss in a universally flattering pink and tiny makeup brushes, all housed in a gorgeous travel case.
(Trish McEvoy Voyager Collection "Effortless Beauty" Palette, $85, nordstrom.com)
This gorgeous day to night palette is just what you need to get your best daytime barely there look, then kicking it up a notch for a night on the town. With a gorgeous bronzer and blush combination in the center and shadow quads on either side, this is one of the best palettes for day to night transition. We're hooked.
(NP Set Day to Night Palette, $24, target.com)