This Popular UK Makeup Brand Is Finally Coming to Target

It used to be that only prestige or luxury makeup brands featured quality products like ultra-pigmented eyeshadow and moisturizing foundation for a variety of skin tones. Add in being vegan and cruelty-free? Forget it. But now there are a ton of drugstore products that are just as good—if not better—than their luxe counterparts. Many of those affordable brands are sold at Target. So it makes total sense that London-based Makeup Obsession would launch at Target, as well. The brand hawks trend-focused products and colors you actually want to wear—all under $15.

Hit up your local Target today (or the website, of course) and shop complexion products including primer, foundation, finishing powder and concealer. Or grab a shimmery lip gloss or eyebrow pomade. Makeup Obsession also has amazing eyeshadow palettes in natural, bold and bright shade options. To help narrow down the options, here are the products we’ll be picking up this weekend.

Makeup Obsession x Belle Jorden Eyeshadow Palette

This pretty 16-shade palette is a collaboration between the beauty brand and YouTuber Belle Jorden.

$14.99 at Target

Makeup Obsession Picture Perfect Pore Blurring Primer

Prep skin for foundation and help diminish the look of pores at the same time.

$7.99 at Target

Makeup Obsession Lipgloss in Hooked

This non-sticky gloss comes in 12 totally wearable shades.

$5.99 at Target

