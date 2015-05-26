Makeup Master Class: How to Really Use Sephora’s Top-Selling Products

Scroll To See More Images

Going into a Sephora can be dangerous (well, dangerously fun) for the beauty hoarder! Packed to the brim with products that are beckoning to be tried (and bought), it’s hard to walk out of there without something in your possession. If we could spend our days wandering the aisles of the stores, believe us, we would. But because that amount of time might be put to better use behind a desk making money so we can then well, spend it in the store, we caught up with Sephora PRO Myiesha Sewell to present you a master class of info on some of the store’s most popular, top-selling products, so you know what you’ll want to add to your shopping list the next time you’re in there.

As we all know, sometimes the directions on the packaging just aren’t enough. That’s why we had Myiesha walk us through 9 cool products, explaining what they really do and the right way to use them to get the look you want.

BECCA Ever Matte Poreless Priming Perfector, $36, sephora.com

Looking for a makeup base that won’t make your skin shiny? Here’s your solution. “BECCA Ever Matte Poreless Priming Perfector is a great primer for shine control and skin smoothing, and it doesn’t have a heavy silicone feel,” says pro Myiesha Sewell who explains that this is a good go-to if you’re going to be in a super humid place and don’t want the bad type of dew. Because it’s a primer, you should apply it before your foundation. Sewell says that it’s a thicker formula, so to ease it into your skin, you need to take a pea-sized portion and rub it between your fingers to “warm it up.” The next step is pressing it gently into the areas of your face that shine—our pro calls out the T-zone. “I also like to tell my clients to gently press a tiny bit more over makeup throughout the day to get rid of unwanted shine,” she explains.

Use Benefit They’re Real Push-Up Liner, $24, sephora.com

If gel and liquid eyeliner had a baby, this would be it. “It offers the smoothness of a gel liner without having to fuss with a brush, and it’s waterproof,” says Sewell of this beauty buy that’s perfect to create a winged cat-eye. To begin, twist the bottom of the eyeliner up only once so that that you don’t deposit too much product into the tip. If you have any excess, Sewell suggest wiping it onto the back of your hand to give you the smoothest application as possible. “Tightline first by pressing liner into the base of the lashes. Lead with the long angled tip for a thin line and the shorter angled tip for a thicker line. Extend the line for a winged liner look,” she says.

Sephora Collection Contouring 101 Face Palette, $28, sephora.com

Contouring can be tricky, we can all admit that. With so many varying colors to choose from and places on the face to concentrate on, it can often seem like an impossible mathematical equation to solve. Makeup pro Myiesha Sewell says this palette above, which features taupe, dark brown, flesh, and pinkish hues, is a solid option for contouring beginners or someone with oily skin who isn’t interested in applying more liquid foundation or highlighter. What does each hue do? “The lighter shades can be used to highlight the high panes of the face (bridge of nose, forehead, top of cheekbones, chin) or anything

you would like to bring attention to,” she explains. Whether you opt for the pink or the yellow tone is really up to the undertone of your skin.

The contouring shades are the three hues of brown on the palette, which are meant to “mimic the different areas of depth on the face.” You can also choose each one based on how intense you want your look. The warmer shade on the left is closer to a bronzer so you can contour areas that the sun would naturally darken,” says Sewell of an area that is typically on the forehead. “The basic neutral taupe contour color on the right is ideal for contouring most areas of the face. The deepest shade on the bottom is great for adding extra intensity to your contour on nights out or special occasions,” she explains.

Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Foundation, $35, sephora.com

“The best thing about Kat Von D Beauty Lock-It Foundation is how versatile it is, especially for normal to oily skin. You can control the coverage and the finish, but you should decide beforehand which you want since application makes the difference,” says Sewell. If you want a natural finish, our expert suggests picking up the brand’s Lock-It Featherweight Primer, which won’t disturb the formulation of the foundation or change its wear. “Take a half pea-sized amount and the same amount of Kat Von D Beauty’s Lock-it Featherweight Primer, mix the two together and blend into skin with fingers,” she says. “Then, take a small amount of the foundation without mixing it and use as a concealer, pressing it onto the skin using a Beauty Blender.”

NARS All-Day Luminous Weightless Foundation, $48, sephora.com

Searching for a new foundation? Long-lasting and matte, Sewell says this works for normal to oily skin types, while those with dry skin may need to prep a bit with primer. Before even taking the formula out of the bottle, Sewell says you need to shake the container because the formulation’s pigments may settle after it is sedentary for a while. This means if you’re only applying foundation in the morning at your vanity, you’re going to want to give it a good shake the next day. “Start with a very small amount in the palm of your hand and blend it into skin with fingers. I love my brushes, but finger application is actually best for this formula,” she says. “It sets quickly, so work in sections for even coverage.”

Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette, $58, sephora.com

A little iridescence, highlights, and lots of glow come with this trio of hues. While it’s not for contouring, this palette is all about allowing you to create a lit-from-within finish to your skin. “They’re not meant to have tons of harsh pigments, and its not only a highlighter. It can used all over the face in place of setting powder,” says Sewell.

You can use this as a pretty setting powder after your foundation application or just pick and choose where you want highlights on your face. “I love using them to highlight my eyelids and tear duct area,” says Sewell of a product she claims gives more life to skin than matte powders.

Smashbox Step-by-Step Contour Stick Trio, $45, sephora.com

Personalize your contouring with these three contour sticks, as you can pair the three together—or just use the highlighter—to create a different look. “I like to use the Highlight first because everyone can benefit from a little brightening. This will be a focus so concentrate the brightness in the top the center of the face, such as under the eyes, down the center of the nose, the base of the forehead, and on the chin, and blend well,” says Sewell. “Then, use your thumb to feel the base of your cheekbone and place a bit of the Contour color there and blend upwards with your fingers.”

The last step of your contouring regimen with this trio is to grab the Bronze stick, which Sewell says will add warmth back into the skin. “Place a little on the cheeks, almost like a blush, and blend it in with a pressing motion,” she says.

Too Faced Soleil Matte Bronzers, $30, sephora.com

If the packaging wasn’t enough to make you want to snag one of the three shades of this type of bronzer, our expert tells us they smell like chocolate! “The matte finish of these formulas is always great for photos or outdoor events because they’re undetectable on the skin,” she says of the formula. “Apply these with a fluffy bronzer brush, like the Sephora Collection Pro Bronzer Brush #48, after foundation and right before blush to give yourself some needed color.”

Sewell says that the Chocolate Soleil is ideal for those with medium to tan skin, while Milk Chocolate works well for those with fair skin who don’t want their bronzer to appear orange.

CoverFX Custom Cover Drops, $44, sephora.com

Think of this as what you would need to make a DIY tinted moisturizer. These little bottles contain pigments—you can pick which hue works best for you—that let you create customizable coverage in your skin care products. Sewell explains that you can mix it into basically any complexion or skin care product you totally adore, including serums, body lotions, and even your foundation for more coverage.

How much you apply to your product is important! One drop is considered a sheer coverage—perfect for the days where you don’t really want to feel like you’re wearing anything—while three drops completes a full coverage look.

“CoverFX has one of the largest skin tone ranges in our store’s assortment so they’ve got everyone covered. I have one shade for my face and another for my body,” she says.