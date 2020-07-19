Magnifying Makeup Mirrors For An Extra Close-Up View

Scroll To See More Images

Unless you’re magically endowed with superpowers, most of us require the help of a good old mirror when we apply our makeup. Whether it be a perfectly-matched foundation and concealer base or a dramatic cat-eye creation, mirrors are basically an essential part of any look—at least if you’re looking to avoid leaving the house looking like a full-on clown, that is. But if you want to take your craft to the next level, a magnifying mirror to give you a super close-up view of your product application process is a must. Sure, sometimes we’re not really in the mood to see our blemishes, enlarged pores, and fine lines in such close-up detail, but other times we rely on these things to get our look precise and error-proof.

While finding good (and accurate) lighting to apply your complexion products, including foundation, concealer, powder, blush, and bronzer is absolutely key when it comes to a solid makeup look that won’t leave you shocked when you step outside your front door, getting magnified view to assess your success (or correct a lack thereof) is an extra step that’s definitely worth taking. Scroll through below to check out our favorite magnifying makeup mirrors.

1. KOOLORBS Magnifying Makeup Mirror

This compact lighted makeup mirror gives ten times more magnification for a detailed view. It’s also designed with a super-powerful suction cup, which allows you to mount it to the wall.

2. Fancii 10X Magnifying Lighted Makeup Mirror

This LED-lighted makeup mirror not only gives you accurate daylight-mimicking lighting, but it’s also equipped with a rotating design, ten times magnification, and a suction cup for mounting.

3. AirExpect Makeup Mirror Vanity Mirror

This deluxe makeup mirror features three different magnification levels for a customizable view, as well as three different lighting setting to help you combat dim lighting in your home, car, or office.