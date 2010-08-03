Makeup Lesson: How To Get Navy Satin Eyes

Achieving that perfect night out look is no easy task you want to come off effortless and chic but still have that traffic-stopping sexy factor. To mix up your look for your next night on the town, try amping up your under eye. This look is a great alternative to the smoky eye, yet still gives you that date night feel.

Gina Bettelli, makeup artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, shows us how to combine just a few products to achieve a new satin effect underneath your peeperes. Watch the video above and follow her steps and makeup tips below to get the look!





Step 1: Trace the inner rim of your eye with black liner.

Step 2: Smudge out the liner with a brush underneath the eye.

Step 3: Sweep a shimmery shadow along the smudged liner.

Step 4: Add a dab of white shimmer in the corner of the eyes with M.A.C. pigment.

Step 5: Layer mascara on the top and bottom lashes to finish the look!

