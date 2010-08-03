StyleCaster
Share

Makeup Lesson: How To Get Navy Satin Eyes

What's hot
StyleCaster

Makeup Lesson: How To Get Navy Satin Eyes

Rachel Adler
by

Achieving that perfect night out look is no easy task you want to come off effortless and chic but still have that traffic-stopping sexy factor. To mix up your look for your next night on the town, try amping up your under eye. This look is a great alternative to the smoky eye, yet still gives you that date night feel.

Gina Bettelli, makeup artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, shows us how to combine just a few products to achieve a new satin effect underneath your peeperes. Watch the video above and follow her steps and makeup tips below to get the look!
97062 1280941000 Makeup Lesson: How To Get Navy Satin Eyes

Step 1: Trace the inner rim of your eye with black liner.

Step 2: Smudge out the liner with a brush underneath the eye.

Step 3: Sweep a shimmery shadow along the smudged liner.

Step 4: Add a dab of white shimmer in the corner of the eyes with M.A.C. pigment.

Step 5: Layer mascara on the top and bottom lashes to finish the look!

Want more beauty how-to lessons? Check out some of these handy articles:
How To Get A Bold Red Velvet Lip
How To Get A Copper Smokey Eye

Tags:

Promoted Stories

share