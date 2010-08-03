Makeup Lesson: How To Get Navy Satin Eyes

Achieving that perfect night out look is no easy task you want to come off effortless and chic but still have that traffic-stopping sexy factor. To mix up your look for your next night on the town, try amping up your under eye. This look is a great alternative to the smoky eye, yet still gives you that date night feel.
Gina Bettelli, makeup artist for M.A.C Cosmetics, shows us how to combine just a few products to achieve a new satin effect underneath your peeperes. Watch the video above and follow her steps and makeup tips below to get the look!
Step 1: Trace the inner rim of your eye with black liner.
Step 2: Smudge out the liner with a brush underneath the eye.
Step 3: Sweep a shimmery shadow along the smudged liner.
Step 4: Add a dab of white shimmer in the corner of the eyes with M.A.C. pigment.
Step 5: Layer mascara on the top and bottom lashes to finish the look!
Want more beauty how-to lessons? Check out some of these handy articles:
How To Get A Bold Red Velvet Lip
How To Get A Copper Smokey Eye