Makeup How-To With Michelle Phan

Makeup maven Michelle Phan, best known for her YouTube video makeup tutorials, has just signed on with Lancôme as the brand’s official video makeup artist. She’ll be creating special videos for Lancôme with her own unique brand of how-to savvy. Check out the video below announcing the collaboration and stay tuned for more videos from Michelle. We can’t wait to see what she comes up with!

