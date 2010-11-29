How To Master Minimal Makeup

Photo: © Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

By far, the most requested look I get as a professional makeup artist is “pretty and polished.” It’s a versatile look that works well at the office, on a date or for Sunday brunch. Pretty and polished is flattering, classic and chic–the perfect combination. Who doesn’t want to look like the best version of themselves?

I like to begin this look with a tinted moisturizer like that from Laura Mercier. Apply a dime-sized amount all over your face just as you would a traditional moisturizer. Follow that by spot correcting any areas that might need a little extra attention due to darkness or redness, generally under the eyes and around the nose and chin. For spot treating, I prefer to use an emollient concealer like MAC’s Select Moisturecover.

Next pick a bright cream blush like La Prairie’s Cellular Radiance Cream Blush in Honey Glow. Using your pointer finger, *stamp* some onto the apples of your cheeks and then blend out and up with your clean middle finger. It’s important to let makeup settle into your natural complexion to achieve that dewiness we all love.

Start with a neutral cream shadow like Nars Cream Eye Shadow in El Dorado, and apply all over your lid from your lashes up to your brows. This will give your lid a gorgeous sheen appropriate for all occasions. Next, choose a midtone shadow like Nars Single Eye Shadow in Voyage or Ashes to Ashes and apply over the cream, but only from your lash line to your crease. Next take a slanted liner brush, dip into that same shadow and tap into both your upper and lower lash line. This is an essential step as it gives your eyes balance and makes this look complete without looking like a heavily lined eye. Two to three coats of your favorite thickening mascara and a swipe of brow gel will make your eyes positively pop.

For pretty and polished lips, forgo the lipliner and just choose a gloss. I prefer either a pink or caramel like La Prairie’s Cellular Lip Colour Effects in Cocoa or MAC’s Plushglass in Ample Pink to keep it simple and fresh.

If you feel that it is still too shiny in parts the best thing to do is strategically power in just the right areas. I love Benefit’s Powderflage. Simply dip a small fluffy brush in the product and gently swipe under your eyes, around your nose and between you brows leaving the rest of your face powder-free. This will ensure you look fabulous without looking like your face is wearing a ton of makeup!

