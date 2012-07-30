Makeup That Helps You Embrace Your Freckles

Freckles are something that should be embraced, not covered up. For those of you lucky enough to have freckles, you know that in the summer the sun only enhances them. You may think that spending time in the sun will even out your skin tone when in reality it only brings out even more of them. While it seems as though in the summer it can be hard to wear makeup when you have freckles, it is actually a great time because lightweight foundations are the best option for freckled skin.

Having a bunch of spots on your face can make it extremely difficult to find the right makeup. You don’t want to completely cover them, but you also have to make sure that your makeup isn’t too thick and caked on. This is where lightweight foundations come into play. They are great for freckled skin because they provide a smooth, even base for any other makeup that you apply. A tinted moisturizer or BB cream is also great because they will cover any imperfections while staying on in the summer heat.

After you apply a sheer base, you want to set your makeup with a powder. A self-adjusting powder is great for freckles because it isn’t just one solid color and will even out the difference between your skin tone and your freckles. A luminizing setting powder is also a good option because it will leave your skin with a soft glow. Make sure you don’t forget about blush! Go with a peach or coral shade because your freckles are brownish or warm toned, so these shades will compliment their tone.

Check out the slideshow to see makeup that will help you embrace your gorgeous freckles!