Change Up Your Look for Spring: 8 Ways to Switch Things Up

Spring is the time for new beginnings, so why not give your beauty routine a fresh start this season? It’s time to put the dark lipstick and black liner to the side and let your bright, colorful makeup shine. To make your shift into spring a little bit easier, we decided to help you figure out just which products you should be using this season, and just how you should be using them.

Spring into action and click through the slideshow above to find our favorite beauty products of the season. Let us know in the comments below which spring trend you’re most looking forward to wearing!

More From Beauty High:

10 Bun Hairstyles to Copy Immediately

In and Out: What’s On Trend for Spring 2014

Spring Trend Report: All the Beauty Looks You Need to Know