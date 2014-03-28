Change Up Your Look for Spring: 8 Ways to Switch Things Up

Spring is the time for new beginnings, so why not give your beauty routine a fresh start this season? It’s time to put the dark lipstick and black liner to the side and let your bright, colorful makeup shine. To make your shift into spring a little bit easier, we decided to help you figure out just which products you should be using this season, and just how you should be using them.
If you're ready for a change, try these eight ways to switch up your look for spring!
Tinted Moisturizer: Your skin goes through a lot during the harsh winter months, so now that spring is here, it's time to give your face a break. Warmer temperatures mean less coverage is needed, so try evening out your complexion with a tinted moisturizer instead of heavy foundation. For even lighter coverage, add in your favorite moisturizer for a lighter, radiant finish.
NARS Tinted Moisturizer, $43, Sephora.com
Warm up your pale complexion with some bronzer! We love Dior's powder bronzer because it leaves you with a nice, natural finish, like you're glowing from within.
Dior Healthy Glow Enhancing Powder Bronzer, $55, Nordstrom.com
Since you've most likely been stuck indoors for the past several months, fake an outdoors flush with Bobbi Brown's cream blush. Cream blushes leave your skin looking dewy and fresh, like you've been spending your days basking in the sun, not cooped up and hiding from the cold.
Bobbi Brown Pot Rouge for Lips and Cheeks, $26, Nordstrom.com
If your skin is on the oily side, dust some transluscent powder over your T-zone to make sure your coverage stays put all day long.
Laura Mercier Invisible Pressed Setting Powder, $32, Sephora.com
Cobalt is the eyeliner shade of the season and luckily it is flattering on all skintones. So, no excuses! Start rocking that bold blue liner now.
Urban Decay 24/7 Glide-On Pencil, $20, Sephora.com
As much as we love the idea of rocking bright orange lipstick everyday (especially after this never ending winter), it might not be realistic. So for the days when you want to give your lips a break, switch to a sheer balm. It will be just the right amound of color and shine that your lips need.
Yves Saint Laurent Sheer Candy Glossy Balm, $34, Sephora.com
During the fall and winter seasons, the temperatures get colder and our pouts get darker. So now that the weather is warming up, it's time to break out the bright lip shades. Nothing says springtime and sunshine like a bold orange kiss!
Bite Beauty High Pigment Pencil, $24, Sephora.com
Finally! Beachy, textured hair that we can rock while feeling the warmth of the sun on our skin instead of just dreaming of it. Oribe's texturizing spray will transform your locks into the "just left the beach and yeah, maybe I'm a surfer" hair we've all been looking for.
Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, $39, Barneys.com