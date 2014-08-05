Wearing Makeup With Glasses: 6 Areas to Focus On

Our favorite accessory could easily be glasses. Once you pick out a fun, eye-catching frame that suits your personality, putting on a new pair of specs can make you feel like a whole new person. If you decide to switch things up even more with a second, equally fun pair of frames, you can completely change your look based on your mood. Essentially, glasses another way to play up your personality and your best features — next to makeup, of course.

With the fun of glasses comes the new challenge of switching up your makeup to work with your lenses instead of against them. To help you get the best look with whatever kind of frames you wear, here are the key points to focus on while you’re wearing glasses.

Dark circles: Glasses can cast a shadow under your eyes, creating the illusion of darker circles than usual. Using an orange tone concealer underneath your eyes (and even on the lid as a wash) will help to brighten up the area, as the orange will contrast with any blue or purple undertones in the skin. If you want to take things a step further, add a pinch of highlighter or light shimmery eyeshadow to the inner tear duct to brighten up that small corner.

MORE: 8 Makeup Mistakes to Avoid When Wearing Glasses

Lashes: Your lashes may be the most important thing to focus on when you’re wearing glasses. Always curl your lashes before applying mascara, as this will help to open up your eyes and give a good foundation for your mascara. Keep the mascara only on your top lashes, as using mascara on the bottom lashes can cast a dark shadow and undo all of the dark circle damage control you just did with concealer.

Eyeliner: Keep the eyeliner on the top lash line, and experiment with brown, navy, and grey colors instead of just the usual black. To really play up your eyes, try out a bright colored eyeliner, like teal or purple.

Bold Lips: More of a lipstick lover than an eye makeup girl? Balance out the glasses frames with a bold lip color like red or bright pink. Whether you go for bold lipstick at night or during the day, it’s the perfect way to give your look an instant cool factor.

MORE: 6 Times to Wear Lipstick (And 4 Times You Never Should)

Full Brows: Just as your glasses will frame your eyes, your brows will frame your glasses. Keep them on the more prominent side so they’re not lost behind your glasses. If your frames are on the thicker side, brush up your brows and so some subtle filling in to really keep a strong look.

Eyeshadow Color: Bright bold colors can look overwhelming underneath a heavy frame, so stick with neutral colors while wearing glasses. Play around with textures — like matte or shimmer — instead of colors to keep things interesting.