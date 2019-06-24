Makeup Geek’s CEO Reveals Her Domestic Violence Experience for an Important Reason

Fans of Makeup Geek know the indie beauty brand to hawk affordable, well-made makeup in trend-driven shades and formulas. CEO Marlena Stell is an executive that doesn’t hide behind her brand and instead is known in the beauty community. Last week Stell surprised Makeup Geek fans by revealing she had been in an abusive relationship. She’s speaking out now about domestic violence to help others identify signs of abuse and take the steps to remove themselves from any kind of toxic relationship. Stell is also going one step further and donating a portion of proceeds from a new palette bundle to help those affected.

“Because of my own experience with domestic abuse, I feel very passionate about the topic as I have seen how rampant this issue is,” Stell tells StyleCaster. “Many are afraid to speak on it for fear of safety or embarrassment because of the stigma placed on those who stay in abusive relationships. I feel there’s many misunderstandings on what actually happens behind closed doors and we need to have this raw and real discussion to make some serious changes and help. It’s my life mission now to break this stigma on abuse and let those affected know that they are not alone.”

Makeup Geek recently launched two new palettes: Peach Bellini and Champagne & Rose. If you purchase a bundle of the two, $10 will go to the Houston Area Women’s Center in Texas and its efforts to end domestic and sexual violence. It’s an amazing cause and there’s a great chance you’ll love the palettes.

First up is Peach Bellini. There are five matte shadows, two foils and one buttery shimmer. You can create dozens of looks with these hues: Peaches (a matte peach), Prosecco (a peachy silver foil), Bellini (a medium warm matte brown), Nectar (a bright matte peach-pink), Cheers (a red-brown foil), Juicy (a matte deep terracotta), Cocktail (a warm brown shimmer) and Venice (a deep matte brown with plum undertone).

You’ll also get the Champagne & Rose Palette in the bundle. This one includes five matte eyeshadows and three foils, which make it super easy to get the pink eye trend in a variety of different ways. Shades include Sweet Cream (a light matte nude), Champagne (a pink gold foil), Rose (a cool matte pink), Wine Barrel (a light matte beige), Bubbly (light gold foil), Berries (a matte red wine), Sangria (a deep copper brown foil) and Merlot Eyeshadow (a deep matte brown).

Each retails for $19.99 separately, but the Makeup Geek x HAWC Bundle costs $34.98 over on the Makeup Geek website. $10 from the bundle will benefit HAWC until July 13.

