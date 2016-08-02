14 Times Celebrities Went Makeup-Free for Summer

There’s nothing like the feeling that comes with perfecting your cat-eye after two dozen
sad attempts, or glancing in the mirror to see your bold-yet-believable contour is still on point eight hours later. And when you’re a celeb—which means you’ve probably got a team of people following you around with liquid liner and 17 strobing palettes, ready to attack at a moment’s notice—there are likely thousands, if not millions that’ll eventually stare at an HD photo of your filled-in brows.
But arguably, it feels even better to take it all off—especially when the summer heat perpetually threatens to melt it all off anyway. And we don’t mean no-makeup makeup: Ahead, 14 celebrities who went makeup-free for summer for some major no-makeup (at all) inspiration.