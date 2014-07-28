The Makeup That Makes Pale Skin Look Amazing in the Summer

While summer generally means bronzed, sun-kissed skin, for some ladies it means a constant application of sunscreen to avoid a burn. Instead of trying to hide under a layer of bronzer this summer, we say pale girls should embrace their fairer skin. Celebrities like Emma Stone and Kristen Stewart have changed the Hollywood game around and have shown how glamorous pale skin can be, which is just the inspiration we all need.
Of course, it’s most important to stay under full coverage SPF during the summer. There are also a few other beauty tricks and products that complement your naturally fair skin, though. Above, we’ve pulled the products that make pale skin glow during the summer. Enjoy!
Make your skin luminous by highlighting your cheekbones, nose, and brow bone. This extra glow will add another dimension to your skin.
Benefit Cosmetics Watt's Up!, $30, Sephora.com
The key to foundation for fair skin is finding one with a whole lot of SPF. When you're already applying a product to make your porcelain skin glow, you may as well be protecting it, too!
Becca Luminous Skin Colour Ultra Sheer Foundation SPF 25+ in Cashmere, $42, Sephora.com
Moisturizer with SPF is the single most important part of your makeup routine, especially if you have fair skin and are more prone to burning. Your skin will feel nourished and be protected from the sun.
Philosophy Hope In A Jar® SPF 25 Daily Moisturizer, $42, Sephora.com
Finding the perfect blush for fair skin can be tricky. Try a soft peach color to give you a natural flush without going overboard.
Nars Blush in Sex Appeal, $30, Sephora.com
Make your eyebrows stand out by filling them in with a light eyebrow pencil. Be sure to find a color that's one shade or so lighter than your natural brow color to keep things looking real.
Laura Mercier Eyebrow Pencil, $22, Sephora.com
Keep neutral tones around your eyes for the most beautiful look. Try a palette that gives you an option for a subtle or more dramatic eye.
Too Faced Natural Eye Neutral Eye Shadow Collection, $36, Sephora.com
Hide any redness or darkness with a full coverage concealer like Stella's Perfecting Concealer that comes in 10 shades. From dark cirlces to acne, match this concealer to your skin to keep an even, pale tone.
Stila Perfecting Concealer, $23, Sephora.com
A light pink lip color gives the perfect amount of pop against fair skin. Something with a gloss finish will add to your already glowing look.
Sephora Collection Rouge Shine Lipstick in Lovable, $12.50, Sephora.com