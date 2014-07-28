The Makeup That Makes Pale Skin Look Amazing in the Summer

While summer generally means bronzed, sun-kissed skin, for some ladies it means a constant application of sunscreen to avoid a burn. Instead of trying to hide under a layer of bronzer this summer, we say pale girls should embrace their fairer skin. Celebrities like Emma Stone and Kristen Stewart have changed the Hollywood game around and have shown how glamorous pale skin can be, which is just the inspiration we all need.

Of course, it’s most important to stay under full coverage SPF during the summer. There are also a few other beauty tricks and products that complement your naturally fair skin, though. Above, we’ve pulled the products that make pale skin glow during the summer. Enjoy!

More From Beauty High:

12 Things Only Girls With Pale Skin Know

Don’t Believe These 14 Myths About Sunscreen

Sunscreen 101: The Best Moisturizers With SPF