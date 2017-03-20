StyleCaster
8 Makeup Looks That Make Freckles Look Amazing

8 Makeup Looks That Make Freckles Look Amazing

Molly Carroll
by
8 Makeup Looks That Make Freckles Look Amazing
Photo: Jared Siskin/Getty Images

Some of us labor to cover up our sun-kissed skin, but we’ve found proof makeup for freckles can gorgeously enhance your skin instead of mask it.

Embrace freckled skin with bases that have sheer to light coverage—like a tinted moisturizer or mineral powder. Make sure to stay steer clear of heavier, full coverage foundations which tend to look cakey. When it comes to blush, peach and coral shades work best because they will complement freckles perfectly. Luminizer is the icing on the cake because it will give you an amazing glow.

Check out these looks for some tips and inspiration.

Originally published September 2013. Updated March 2017.

1 of 8
Flirty Lashes
Flirty Lashes

Embrace your face and don't you dare cover those freckles! Opt for a tinted moisturizer or a mineral powder and let your freckles shine through.

Photo: @marieb.photography/Instagram

Natural
Natural

Go bare and share your freckles with the world. A single coat of mascara is sometimes all the makeup you need.

Photo: Image Source/Getty Images

Smugded Eye
Smugded Eye

A great look that can take you from day to night is a subtle brown smokey eye. Take your favorite brown liner and smudge it on your top and bottom lash line for a quick and easy, everyday makeup look.

Photo: @melgoldmann/Instagram

Pop of Color
Pop of Color

Shake up your everyday makeup routine and switch out your regular black or brown liner for a bolder color like green, blue, or purple liner shown here.

Photo: Ego-Alterego

Mascara
Mascara

Enhance your natural beauty with a few coats of mascara, rosy cheeks and just bitten lips.

Photo: @madelineaford/Instagram

Glam
Glam

Take your freckles out for a night on the town with a glamorous 60's cat-eye and soft nude lips. Just add some blush to your peaches and cream complexion and show off your freckles all night long.

Photo: Nina Sinitskaya/Getty Images

Glow
Glow

Highlight the tops of your cheekbones and the inner corners of your eyes for instant radiance. Finish off your look with a hint of bronzer on your cheeks for a makeup look that will extend through summer.

Photo: Piotr Marcinski/EyeEm/Getty Images

Lips
Lips

Complement sun-kissed sprinkles with a pop of color on your lips.

Photo: Hero Images/Getty Images

