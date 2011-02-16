Makeup Fit for a Queen

Class, elegance, and royalty define the essence of Smashbox’s latest product line called Reign. Inspired by 15th Century England (the ruling period of Queen Elizabeth I) the eight piece collection offers a truly rich color range encompassing champagne, peach, plum, berry, and of course shades of black.

Seen on makeupandbeautyblog.com, the eyeshadows titled “Majesty,” “Monarch,” and the limited edition “Jet Set,” come in palettes of three. “Majesty” showcases a deep berry, mild champagne, and fierce black. “Monarch,” a bit subtler, includes an easy gold, a shimmering gold, and a natural taupe. And for a limited time only, “Jet Set,” a four color palette, creates stark contrasts with strong shades of black, gold, bronze, and dark brown.

Reign lip gloss and blush are also part of the fall line. The lip gloss, “Crowned,” is a cross between peach and pink. The blush, “Fusion,” comes in a four section compact: the left side houses the matte formula, and the right side gives more of a shiny finish.

A new DNA mascara, “Regal,” offered in black and a limited plum tone, as well as two lip color sticks, “Amaretto” and “Currant,” complete the set and add those essential final touches to your key features.

The Smashbox Reign Collection is the perfect royal indulgence for fall!

Smashbox reign eye shadow palette, $42, at sephora.com

Smashbox reign limited edition jet set palatte, $48, at sephora.com

Smashbox reign lip gloss, $19, at sephora.com

Smashbox reign fusion blush, $38, at sephora.com

Smashbox reign lash DNA mascara, $19, at sephora.com

Smashbox reign doubletake lip color, $22, at sephora.com