Makeup Expert Carmindy Shows Us How to Use Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Airbrush Spray Makeup

Carmindy, beauty expert, makeup artist on the beloved TLC show, What Not to Wear, and co-creator of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty, came to the StyleCaster studios to introduce us to the collaboration’s latest launch, Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Airbrush Spray Makeup.

Watch the video and read the steps below to learn how to apply the product– and achieve flawless coverage that will leave you with a natural, airbrushed look.

Step 1: Choose your overall skin tone color of Light, Medium, or Dark.

Step 2: For smoothest application, spray the product directly onto a non-latex sponge and smooth over your face. You can also spray directly onto your fingers and apply.

Step 3: If you have any red areas, spray the Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Airbrush Spray Makeup on a sponge and stipple it onto your skin.



Step 4: If you need, apply to your chest area and blend with a non-latex sponge.

For more makeup tips and tricks from Carmindy, check out her new book, Crazy Busy Beautiful.

More News We Love:

Quick Hair Updo: Alternative to a Braid

How to Make a Fishtail Braid

A Step-by-Step Guide: How to Contour Your Skin

cmp.ly/4