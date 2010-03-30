Makeup Expert Carmindy Shows Us How to Get a Bronzed Glow

Carmindy, beauty expert, makeup artist on the hit TLC show, What Not to Wear, and co-creator of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty, came to the StyleCaster studios to show us how to create a sunless summer glow.

Watch the video and read the steps below to learn how to apply just a few Sally Hansen Natural Beauty products to achieve that perfectly bronzed glow.

Step 1: Apply Luminizing Face Primer to create a flawless canvas that will smooth your skin so your foundation and bronzer will glide on seamlessly.

Step 2: To create a nice summer glow, use the Sun Glow Powder Bronzer— Carmindy suggests using the colors either swirled together or individually. Sweep the lighter shade on the eyelids from lash line to crease for a highlighted look.

Step 3: Again take the light bronze shade and sweep along the forehead, sides of the face, cheekbones, bridge of the nose, and chin for an all-over glow.

Step 4: If you’d like a toned look on your arms and chest, swirl the colors together and sweep the bronzer along your collarbones, chest, shoulders, and arms.

For more makeup tips and tricks from Carmindy, check out her new book, Crazy Busy Beautiful.

