Makeup Expert Carmindy Shows Us How to Brighten Our Appearance

Carmindy, makeup expert from TLC’s hit show What Not to Wear, and co-creator of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty, stopped by the StyleCaster studio to show us how to brighten up our faces even when we’re not catching enough sleep.

Watch the video and read the steps below to learn how to apply just a few Sally Hansen Natural Beauty inspired by Carmindy products for an all-over brightened appearance.

Step 1: Lightly apply the Luminizing Face Primer all over your face to create a uniform canvas.

Step 2: Now lightly dab the Fast Fix Concealer All-Over Brightener underneath the eyes. You can also apply it at the outer corners for an instant lift.



Step 3: Take your Natural Highlighter and apply it on top of the cheekbone, right underneath your brow, and along the inner corner of your eye.

Step 4: To finish off your rosy glow, add a few dabs of Sheerest Cream Blush (Carmindy’s using Bloom). Apply it lightly on the apples of the cheek with your fingers.

Step 5: Lastly, give your lips a touch of Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Playful Pink.

For more makeup tips and tricks from Carmindy, check out her new book, Crazy Busy Beautiful.

More News We Love:

Mario Badescu Skin Expert Explains How To Keep Our Complexions Clear

Beauty Banter: How Can I Get Rid of My Overly Flushed Cheeks?

Best Anti-Aging Products to Keep Your Youthful Glow

http://cmp.ly/3