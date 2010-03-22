Makeup Expert Carmindy Shows Us Her Day-to-Evening Quick Fixes

Carmindy, beauty expert, makeup artist on the beloved TLC show, What Not to Wear, and co-creator of Sally Hansen Natural Beauty, came to the StyleCaster studios to show us how to quickly convert our makeup from day to evening.

Watch the video and read the steps below to learn how to apply just a few Sally Hansen Natural Beauty products to achieve that perfect night out look.

Step 1: To define your eyes, use the Instant Definition Eyeshadow compact. Start by taking the highlighting shade and apply it under the eyebrows, on the inner corners of your eyes, and on top of the cheekbones.

Step 2: Use the lid shade (in the top left of the palette) and sweep it over the lid from lash line to crease.

Step 3: Take the contour shade and gently apply it right into the crease of your eye.

Step 4: To create even more nighttime drama, take the Forever Stay Eye Pencil and line only the upper lash line. When you are done, take an angled brush or Q-Tip to smooth over the line to soften it.

Step 5: Next, take the Lift and Define Mascara and while holding it vertically, sweep it across the outer lashes.

Step 6: Finish your look with a touch of lip gloss. Carmindy is using Forever Stay Moisture Gloss in Sun Bronze.

For more makeup tips and tricks from Carmindy, check out her new book, Crazy Busy Beautiful.

More News We Love:

How to Use Sally Hansen Natural Airbrush Spray Makeup

How to Wear Purple Eyeshadow for Spring

Beauty Banter: What Can I Do To Dress Up My Eyes for Night?