This Cleanser Alternative Has 6,000 Perfect Ratings on Amazon—’Never Has it Been So Easy to Remove Makeup’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We don’t know about you, but removing makeup seems to be the constant struggle. You’re either scrubbing your face with piles of wipes, lathering yourself in an oily cleansing balm that inevitably gets everywhere or using cotton pads out the wazoo. None of these methods are the most convenient or hassle-free for removing makeup. Luckily, we found a product that can easily take off all of your makeup without the mess or waste, and all you need to do is add water.

The MakeUp Eraser is a towel designed to clear your face of even the most sticky makeup. That includes waterproof mascara, longwear foundation and highly pigmented lipstick—there’s nothing this towel can’t tackle.

“I was skeptical at first, but this really removes everything so easily. Even my most stubborn waterproof mascara. It really takes everything off,” wrote one shopper.

It melts away your makeup with the addition of water (no cleanser necessary), but it’s also a more earth-friendly alternative to wipes and cotton pads. Simply throw your towel into the wash one or twice a week—rinse, repeat.

Below, learn more about how this towel does its job so well and will soon replace your traditional makeup remover. For $20, this reusable towel is made to last and save the planet (and your wallet).

You might be thinking that using a towel seems just as rough and abrasive as other more conventional makeup removers. In the words of Dwight Schrute, false. The towel has two sides: one for exfoliating and one for wiping away your makeup. The polyester material has tiny hair-like fibers that gently get rid of makeup, oil and impurities when met with water. And they’re gentle enough for sensitive skin, too.

Did we mention the MakeUp Eraser will last you anywhere from three to five years? A makeup remover that only costs $20, but keeps your face clean for many, many years—now, that is a smart investment.

We’re not the only ones who think the MakeUp Eraser is a genius invention. It has earned a 4.6-star rating, with over 6,000 perfect reviews on Amazon.

“I love this product! I recommend it to everyone I know,” wrote one shopper. “Never has it been so easy to remove makeup. Not only does it really do the job well, but it’s also sustainable. I am super happy with this purchase that I bought several more! I will never go back to makeup wipes.”

“These are so soft and luxurious! They take ALL my makeup off without a cleanser. I keep a stash of these to give as gifts and everyone LOVES them!” wrote another shopper.

Removing your makeup can be a burden, especially when you’ve just finished a full day of work. It doesn’t have to be, though, thanks to the Makeup Eraser, which you can pick up on Amazon for just $20.