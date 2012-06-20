Makeup Counter Samples Found to Contain Mold & Fecal Matter

Similarly to trying on clothes at a store, many shopaholics and beauty buffs alike love to try out makeup before purchasing said items. Although this might seem like the logical way to test whether or not the item suits you, the amount of bacteria in floor samples may have you second-guessing your in-store trial. Good Morning America went undercover to give us the truth about the risks of socially sharing beauty products.

With two states and ten stores tested, the New York University Microbiology department used everything from sterile swabs to secret footage in order to uncover the facts about how sanitary sample products are…and the results are quite alarming.

Compared to other commonly used public facilities, such as doorknobs, sinks, and rails on the subway, the team at NYU discovered that one out of every five samples showed a disturbing amount of mold and yeast growth. With these statistics in place, it is easily said that the amount of bacteria on social samples could cause sickness, and surprisingly, there was no differentiation between high-end stores and ordinary drug stores.

It was also found that brushes and foundations contained the highest amounts of contamination. If you continue to test these products, it is suggested that you swab the sample on your neck, instead of your face. For lipstick, test the color on your finger, and for eyeshadow and eyeliner, do your testing on the back of your hand.

So, before you put that MAC lipstick on, or dare test out that Chanel blush, think about the people before you who have tried the same technique – whoever said “sharing is caring” obviously had been testing out the bacteria filled samples at their local makeup counter instead of reading about these health hazards.

[via Daily Mail]