Makeup With A Higher Purpose

I’m always impressed with the beauty and integrity of the makeup company Chantecaille and their special limited edition powders compacts. Not only are they beautiful, but the proceeds of these luxurious compacts always go to save animals and nature. Here are two absolutely perfect gifts that will make any woman feel chic and like she is doing her part to help protect nature’s gifts.

The new Bengali Poudre Delicate is a sheer pressed powder containing Tahitian Monoi that hydrates and moisturizes the skin. This luminous powder will eliminate shine and set your makeup with a slight mattifying finish. It contains an ultra-soft puff that — when tapped over the T-zone — creates a flawless, shine-free look. The pretty tiger embossed in the powder reminds you that the profits from this compact will benefit TRAFFIC, a foundation that supports efforts to protect the wild tiger, which is in desperate need of help.

If whales inspire you, choose one of my all time favorites: the La Baleine Blanche highlighting powder compact. A beautiful blue whale and her calf are embossed onto the powder of this compact in pretty pearlescent shades of pink, ivory and warm gold that should be blended together and swept across the face and chest with a large fluffy powder brush for a radiant glow. This powder is packed with age-defying botanicals that help heal the skin and nourish it from the outside. The proceeds from sales of this compact benefit the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which helps protect the high seas.

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.