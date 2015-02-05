Makeup Cases and Kits That Will Organize Your Best Beauty Products

One of the quickest ways to a cluttered bathroom, vanity, or bedroom (for a beauty lover, anyway) is not putting away your products. We get it—the glass bottles and pretty packaging are nice to admire, but it’s easier than you know for tubes, containers, and tools to stack up when they don’t own a spot. Having a set “home” for your makeup and tools will help you keep a better stock list of what you actually have and make finding and transporting products less stressful. Throwing them into a little cosmetics bag isn’t always the solution either, as nail polish, lipstick, and makeup brushes, especially, seem to get lost in the endless black hole that is a large cosmetics pouch. To help you keep your best beauty products organized and sitting pretty, we rounded up makeup kits and cases that are sure to make picking out (and putting away) your stuff a lot easier.
Looks cute enough to be your handbag, right? If you love makeup as much as we do, you might consider it. This case zips open to reveal two clear zipper pouches to put your goods in.
(Steph&Co Blue Python Cosmetics Case, $40, nordstrom.com)
Two separate zippers help you keep your brushes, compacts, and lipstick organized in this LBD of makeup cases. It's also tall and slim—verses having a large width—so it'll fit in most bags.
(Sonia Kashuk Completely Organized Maxi Cosmetics Bag, $19, target.com)
To keep brushes neat and organized AND to prevent damaging their bristles with breakage, you'll want them to be completely secure in your makeup bag. This animal-print case features little loops for longer items, like mascara and brushes, as well as a removable pocket and two clear pockets that can house your other beloved products.
(Check Meow T-Small Vintage Traveler, $39, ulta.com)
If you own more than the essential brushes, you'll want to invest in this treat for your tools. This MAC case features 18 (no joke!) slots for your varying brushes for eyeliner, foundation, and more.
(MAC Brush Roll, $50, bloomingdales.com)
Not into keeping your lipstick out of sight? We can't blame you—those tiny tubes are pretty! Try setting them up for display on your vanity with this acrylic case that is see-through, allowing you to pick out that pigment with ease.
(Lipstick Organizer, $7, containerstore.com)
Holding up to 80 bottles of nail polish, this lacquer organization kit is actually a shelving unit built inside of a picture frame. Basically, it belongs on your bathroom wall.
(Damask Nail Polish Organizer, starting at $50, etsy.com)
Just like it sounds, this cosmetics case resembles your daily agenda or that binder you carried around while in school. With three rings, you can fill those cosmetics case with the brand's corresponding pouches and refillable and magnetic "pages" that house lip and face color products. Once that certain palette color is empty, you can replace it with another instead of throwing out the entire thing.
(Trish McEvoy Makeup Planner, $78, trishmcevoy.com)
Set in the metal finish of the moment, this rose gold cosmetics case looks kinda like your Caboodle of the past. This item, from gold mine beauty landmark Sephora, features 16 compartments, a strap so that you can carry it around, and a lock so that you can keep your most prized makeup possessions safe when you travel.
(Sephora Collection Rose Gold Train Case, $110, sephora.com)
This one is a little pricey, but if you create makeup looks for a living, have your own tutorial channel (hello, YouTube), or just own a ton of product, it's worth looking into. This stackable product from NYX features four tiers of compartments with cubbies, compartments, and trays for every type of organization. They lock together and the entire set features wheels so that it's easy to transport. We say it's a must-have for any behind-the-scenes NYFW pro.
(NYX Makeup Artist Train Case, $300, urbanoutfitters.com)