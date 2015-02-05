Makeup Cases and Kits That Will Organize Your Best Beauty Products

One of the quickest ways to a cluttered bathroom, vanity, or bedroom (for a beauty lover, anyway) is not putting away your products. We get it—the glass bottles and pretty packaging are nice to admire, but it’s easier than you know for tubes, containers, and tools to stack up when they don’t own a spot. Having a set “home” for your makeup and tools will help you keep a better stock list of what you actually have and make finding and transporting products less stressful. Throwing them into a little cosmetics bag isn’t always the solution either, as nail polish, lipstick, and makeup brushes, especially, seem to get lost in the endless black hole that is a large cosmetics pouch. To help you keep your best beauty products organized and sitting pretty, we rounded up makeup kits and cases that are sure to make picking out (and putting away) your stuff a lot easier.

