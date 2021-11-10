3 Gen Zers Tried Makeup by Mario’s New Lipsticks & Here’s What They Really Think

We have something to admit: most of the beauty reviews you read on STYLECASTER are written by millennials. OK, we know that’s not a bad thing, especially since age brings experience and millennials love to shop. But since most beauty trends come from TikTok these days, we’re curious what Gen Z thinks, too. That’s why we enlisted three 16-year-olds to review Makeup by Mario’s Ultra Suede Lipstick in our new series: Gen Z Does Beauty.

You might have seen these matte lipsticks on your own FYP. Folks are loving the lightweight, suede formula that’s comfortable and not at all drying. (Goodbye forever to drying matte lippies!) They were created by makeup artist Mario Dedivanovic, who helped make Kim Kardashian the icon she is today. He knows a thing or two about makeup. It only makes sense he’d launch his own line and it would take off in popularity.

The Ultra Suede Lipsticks come in 20 shades of nudes, reds and purples. There are numerous shades that look good on all skin tones, as well as a nude for everyone.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

To wit, all three of our reviewers love the same shade even though they have different skin tones: Brielle (a mauvey pink). Jazelle, below, also loves the shade Jesse, a pink mauvey brown.

Reed, below, can’t get enough of the shade Sam (a pink nude) and it just happens to be her mom’s name! It’s not just the color that makes her such a fan. “The product is really smooth and glides on easily despite being on the matte side,” she says. “I also really like the actual tube, because it has a magnetic seal that clicks into place. My drugstore lipsticks have tops that come off and get all my things gross and sticky, but I don’t have to worry about messes with this tube.”

Sanjna, below, likes both Sam and Brielle because they’re close to her lip color, with Sam being more on the brown side and Brielle being pinker. Sanjna is also a big fan of the comfortable formula. “I love how the lipstick glides on, because it’s matte but doesn’t feel drying the way a liquid lipstick would,” she says. “It also stays on pretty well over time, and doesn’t crease at all.”

With the holidays right around the corner, it seems the Makeup by Mario Ultra Suede Lipstick would make a great gift. All shades are available at Sephora now.